Call for SMEs to attend 'Taking Care of Business' event in Limerick

Small business owners are being called on to register for an SME event that offers advice for firms expanding into new markets.

'Taking Care of Business', which takes place on Tuesday September 25 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Limerick, is also targeted at those looking to start a business.

Brexit is a large focus of the half-day event, which gives small business owners and managers the opportunity to seek advice from a range of experts on how to diversify. Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen TD will open the conference in September.

"Following a very successful event in Dublin late last year, bringing Taking Care of Business to the Mid-West again demonstrates our ongoing commitment to regional development, a commitment shown across a range of activities and policy initiatives," he said. "The Mid-West Action Plan for Jobs, launched in late 2015, is well on its way to reaching its target of 23,000 more people in employment by 2020. Enterprise Ireland-supported jobs increased by 7pc last year, while IDA-supported jobs grew by 5pc."

Run by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation in conjunction with the HSA and the FSAI, the Government initiative is expected to bring together more than 25 State bodies, agencies and units. "Taking Care of Business events allow small-business owners, entrepreneurs and start-ups to get advice, on one day, in one place from a variety of agencies, on topics as diverse as health and safety and access to finance, for instance. I am particularly pleased to see the event return to the Mid-West, a region with a long and proud tradition of innovation and enterprise," said Minister Breen.

For more details, or to register for, the event, visit www.takingcareofbusiness.ie.

Online Editors