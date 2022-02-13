| 7.8°C Dublin

Call for employees to rate their companies in nationwide survey

THE Sunday Independent, in partnership with international market research company Statista, is embarking on its second nationwide survey to identify the top employers in Ireland – and is now calling on employees across the country to participate.

Our partner Statista is ready to actively survey thousands of eligible employees. The survey will ask employees to what extent they would recommend their employer to friends and family members on a scale from 0-10. Zero means they will not recommend the company under any circumstances, while 10 will represent a strong endorsement of an employer.

Participants can also share opinions on matters relating to their employer, including salaries, leadership and potential for development.

Statista has conducted similar surveys in other countries, including the United States, Germany and Switzerland.

Results are intended to be published in May 2022 in the Sunday Independent and online at Independent.ie. Participants wishing to rate their employer can access the survey online at https://survey.statista-research.com/761524?lang=en

