Cairns Homes reports record sales in first half

Ireland’s largest housebuilder recorded its “best ever sales performance” in the first half of the year as demand is expected to rise over the coming months.

Cairn Homes generated core revenue of €240m for the first half of the year, closing 547 new home sales. The company described the period as its strongest first half to date.

This marked an increase from the first half of 2021 which saw the company generate revenues of €130.6m.

The company also reported an operating profit of €36.2m, an increase of 209pc from the same period last year.

Cairn Homes now has 22 active sites nationwide, with building now taking place in Limerick and Kilkenny. The value of construction work in progress now stands at €346m.

Demand continues to rise, with the company’s closed and forward sales pipeline now in excess of €760m. This represents 1,988 new homes.

The average starter home sales price now stands at €330,000, an increase of €3,000 from the same time last year.

In the three years to 2024, the company expects to deliver between 5,000 and 5,500 new homes

Cairn has also declared an interim dividend of 3c per ordinary share, with over €95m of the company’s minimum €115m shareholder returns guided for the financial year now committed.

However, the company said the ongoing demand for new housing in Ireland remains a key societal issue, with demand continuing to outstrip supply. Chief executive Michael Stanley described the lack of supply as an “alarming risk.”

“Providing new homes for these working people to own or rent is societally vital and increasing supply across all private and state delivery platforms in parallel is the only effective response,” he said.

The housebuilder also noted the “challenging environment” today, including risks such as cost inflation, interest rate increases and geopolitical developments. The company also pointed to rising building and mortgage costs, calling for further “crucial” Government supports.

Cairn noted that customers have responded positively to initiatives introduced by the government, such as the First Home equity scheme. This scheme has supported buyers on five of Cairn’s current developments.

“The business has experienced our best ever performance through the first half of 2022 and as anticipated, demand has continued to be exceptionally strong over the summer and autumn selling season,” added Mr Stanley.

“With 22 active sites nationwide, involving an investment of nearly €350 million in work in progress, we are guiding 1,500 closed sales and in excess of €600 million revenue by year-end.”