Cairn Homes upgrades full year guidance despite decline in profits in first half

Cairn Homes has upgraded its full year guidance as demand for housing shows no sign of slowing.

Ireland’s largest housebuilder has recorded its strongest period to date for sales agreed, with a closed and forward order book of 2,730 homes.

This reflects an increase of 37pc from this time last year and represents a net sales value of more than €1bn.

Cairn Homes generated core revenue of €219.5m in the first six months of the year, down from €240m reported in the same period in 2022.

Operating profit for the first half of 2023 was €29.6m, down 18pc from the corresponding period in 2022.

Cost inflation remained a challenge and is expected to add €10,000 to the cost of each unit across the year.

The company also reported a gross margin of 21.2pc, down from 21.7pc at the end of last year.

Cairn attributed this decline to product mix, with more units sold at a lower average selling price, relatively flat sales pricing and “persistent, if moderating” inflation.

The company closed 535 new homes sales in the six month period.

This was slightly below the 547 new home sales recorded in the first half of 2022.

The average selling price, excluding VAT, was around €370,000, down 3pc from the same time last year.

Around 1,000 new homes commenced construction in the first six months of the year, which is around 7pc of all national commencements. Ten further sites are expected in the next year.

The company pointed to closing construction work-in-progress in the period of €419.2m, which is expected to reduce in the second half. Over 1,265 new home sales completions are forecast in this time.

The company has now upgraded its guidance for the year.

Turnover is expected to rise to more than €675m, previously over €650m, from the 1,800 closed new home sales.

Around 1,265 of these closed new homes sales are anticipated in the second half of the year.

Gross margin is expected to be unchanged at 21.2pc, while operating profit will be around €110m to €115m, up from €105m to 110m previously forecast.

The company is also increasing its share buyback programme to €75m from €40m, while the company declared an interim dividend of 3.1 cent per ordinary share.

Cairn estimates that shareholder returns will be between €115m and €120m this year.

“In 2023 Cairn will deliver 1,800 energy efficient and quality-built new homes to our customers. Total housing output in Ireland is likely to remain unchanged at c. 30,000,” chief executive Michael Stanley said.

"Against this backdrop, we are pleased to be increasing our year-on-year delivery by nearly 20pc.”