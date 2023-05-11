Cairn Homes thanks State schemes for profit growth

Builder expects margins to hit a record high 21pc despite inflation

​Government supports for home buyers are helping Ireland’s largest residential builder to expand its profit margins even as cost inflation reaches €10,000 per unit.

Cairn Homes is expecting margins to hit a record high of 21pc this year, slightly up on the 20.3pc the firm achieved in a bumper 2022, according to a trading update from the company on Thursday.

Profits are still expanding for Cairn despite build cost inflation running at 4pc – or €10,000 per house or apartment – after more than a year of steep increases.

But the company has been able to absorb these costs and still charge enough to grow the bottom line, partly thanks to State subsidies for buyers, according to chief executive Michael Stanley.

“It is very unfortunate that there has been such a significant increase in the cost of delivering new homes in Ireland and there is no sign these additional material and labour costs are unwinding,” he said.

“Thankfully, many of our younger customers are still able to purchase Cairn’s new homes with the necessary support of shared equity and Help to Buy.”

Mr Stanley also called for “significant” new public and private investment in housing delivery as costs continue to rise.

Last year he said starter homes would “soon be out of reach for first-time buyers” due to inflation in building materials and labour costs.

Cairn reaffirmed its 2023 full-year guidance ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday, expecting turnover of more than €650m from nearly 1,800 new home sales.

The company said it expected continued growth in operating profit this year and committed to paying progressive ordinary dividends of between 40pc-50pc of its full-year 2023 profit after tax.

Last year, Cairn reported €81m in net income in another year of strong demand. The company also grew its margins due to increased sales.

Cairn has already repurchased 11.2 million shares at an average purchase price of €1.03 per share through a €40m share buyback this year. Last year it mopped up €95m in shares through a buyback programme.

The company resumed dividend payments in September 2021, as well. On Thursday it reaffirmed its commitment to distributing surplus cash flow and capital to shareholders.

Founders Mr Stanley and Alan McIntosh are the biggest single beneficiaries of such shareholder returns, as they hold more than 8pc of the company between them.

The Irish-listed developer has significantly grown its closed and forward sales pipeline to 1,905 new homes in the first three months of the year and net sales were valued at more than €685m.

Cairn recently closed its first transaction with the Land Development Agency in Delgany, Co Wicklow.