Cairn Homes seeks to build 611 apartments on Montrose site it bought from RTÉ for €107.5m

Cairn Homes is hoping to build 611 apartments on the Montrose site

Cairn Homes has applied for fast-track planning permission to build 611 apartments on the Montrose site it bought from RTÉ three years ago.

Cairn originally had planned to build around 500 units on the 4.16-hectare site but - as part of a successful pre-planning consultation with An Bord Pleanála that concluded in October - has increased the scope of its design and layout.

Applying under the State’s strategic housing rules – permitted for proposed developments offering more than 100 residential units – will allow Cairn to bypass local authority scrutiny and receive a quicker ruling.

Cairn said it worked closely with Dublin City Council and local residents in drafting its plans and navigating the pre-planning phase.

“This is a unique location and we believe Cairn’s design-led approach will allow us to create a truly exceptional development at Montrose,” said Cairn chief executive Michael Stanley.

“The current pandemic has emphasised the importance of our homes and the environment we live in, so in addition to Cairn’s environmental and community considerations at this stage of any development, we have also taken into account e-working requirements when designing these homes,” he said.

The proposed development includes 611 apartments, three townhouses, two cafés and a crèche. A protected structure, Mount Errol House, would be converted into a residential facility and public space, while adjoining stables would become one of the cafés.

Cairn paid RTÉ €107.5m for the site in 2017.

Online Editors