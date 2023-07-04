Cairn Homes reports revenue of €215m in first half of 2023

Ireland’s largest housebuilder recorded a strong performance in the first half of the year, while “persistent” inflation showed some signs of moderating..

Cairn Homes generated core revenue of €215m in the first six months of the year, down from €240m reported in the same period in 2022.

The company also closed 535 new homes sales.

This was slightly below the 547 new home sales recorded in the first half of 2022.

Over 1,100 new home sales were agreed in the six-month period, while the current closed and forward sales pipeline has grown to 2,230 new homes with a net sales value of over €800m.

This includes an additional 300 homes in the past two months.

Sales pricing levels were flat in the period despite inflationary pressures, although Cairn pointed to a moderation in build cost inflation.

However, despite this slowdown, the housebuilder anticipates the impact of inflation to add around €10,000 to the cost of each unit this year,

The Board also intends to announce a 3.1c dividend when the interim results are published in September.

The company anticipates growth in the second half of the year, with unit closings, profit and cash generation “heavily” weighed to this period.

Cairn reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting turnover of more than €650m from between 1,750 and 1,800 new home sales.

Cairn Homes also expects to maintain its gross margin guidance of around 21pc for the year, similar to the 21.7pc reported last year.

Operating profit is expected to be around €105m to €110m, up from €103m in 2022.

Cairn added that all forecasted sales this year, as well as 90pc of expected closings for next year, already have full planning permission.

"Cairn is pleased to be on course to significantly increase our housing delivery by up to 20pc targeting between 1,750 and 1,800 new home sales this year,” chief executive Michael Stanley.