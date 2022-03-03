Cairn Homes reports record sales despite rising inflation

Cairn Homes is set to announce its second quarter 2021 results on Thursday. Photo: Stock image

Ireland’s largest house builder Cairn Homes confirmed it saw its strongest ever performance in the second half of 2021, despite rising cost inflation.

In its preliminary results for 2021, published today, Cairn said revenue was €424m in 2021, up 62pc on 2020 on the back of 1,120 new home sales.

The average selling price for starter homes in 2021 was €350,000 including VAT, up around €2000 on 2020.

Gross margin was up 19.8pc, up 3.5pc on 2020, while operating profit of €58m was up 139pc on 2020.

Operating cashflow was better than expected at €132m, taking the firm into the black after posting negative cashflow in 2020, leaving net debt at €109m, down €58.8m on 2020.

It allowed for the resumption of progressive ordinary dividends and a €75m share buyback programme, with the Board proposing a final dividend of 2.8 cent per ordinary share for a full year dividend of 5.5 cent, totalling €40m in 2021.

"We sold our 5,000th home during 2021 in our seventh year in business and we expect to build at least the same number again in the coming three years,” said chief executive Michael Stanley.

“Our financial performance enables us to reinvest strongly in our business to drive this significant growth in delivery and to underpin our contribution to addressing the housing needs of our society.”

Cairn has an upbeat forecast for 2022, expecting turnover of more than €600m from 1,500 closed new homes sales, with over 70pc already closed or sale agreed.

Build cost inflation is expected to average €10,000 per new home built, which has not dented expected operating profits, which are at €100m, at the top of Cairn’s previous range. Cairn now expects an operating profit margin of around 16.5pc this year.