Cairn Homes records rise in revenues despite persistent inflation

Cairn Homes says it has delivered over 1,500 new homes in a calendar year, with Ireland’s largest homebuilder recording a 46pc rise in revenues across the year.

However, the company pointed to “significant” inflation across the year, with the cost of building typically rising by around €20,000 per home.

This also reflects an elevation from two years ago, with build costs for the company now up by around €35,000 since this period.

It added that inflation had remained an issue in the second half of the year but moderated slightly.

As a result of this embedded build cost inflation, the company said many first-time buyers would not have been able to access new homes without “impactful Government support,” such as the First Home shared equity scheme.

Overall, the company closed 1,526 new home sales for the year ended 31 December, up from 1,120 in 2021.

Cairn generated total core revenue of around €610m in the same period, a jump on the €419m in revenue reported the prior year.

The company now anticipates an operating profit of €100m for the year, in line with existing guidance. The full year gross margin is also expected to be around 21.5pc, marking a rise from 19.8pc recorded in 2021.

The company now has a sales pipeline of over 1,100 new homes across 20 development sites for 2023, with Cairn “confident of making further financial progress.”

Cairn has “full planning permission” for all forecasted units for the year.

The company pointed to inflation and interest rates as lingering concerns for the new year but noted that “population growth, family formation numbers, strong employment, a healthier banking environment and more Government initiatives” are positive tailwinds for the industry.

Chief executive officer Michael Stanley said that a lack of new apartment developments close to areas of high employment or public transport links remains a challenge in Ireland.

He said the focus to date has been on lower density homes in suburban or residential areas and called on the industry, alongside the Government, to tackle this “damaging supply imbalance.”

“Today, there are over 80,000 planned apartments in the pipeline, all of which meet new design and size standard,” he said.

“While many have been held up by our planning system or objections, nearly one third have full planning permission and should be under construction.”