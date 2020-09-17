Cairn considered joint scheme before buying site from director

Cairn Homes considered co-developing a prime Dublin site with Alan McIntosh, a co-founder of the company and a member of its own board, before opting instead to buy it from him for €14m.

The 1.35-acre site in Stillorgan, which Mr McIntosh bought in 2014 prior to the establishment of Cairn Homes through a 2015 IPO, is adjacent to a larger parcel that the company acquired two years later.

Cairn already had planning approval for student accommodation on its original site but will now seek permission to build a 464-unit apartment complex with commercial and retail space on the combined property.

Cairn and McIntosh had originally discussed a co- development over the two separate sites, but put that plan aside in favour of Cairn taking on the project exclusively to produce a stronger return for investors, according to a company spokesperson.

"It was difficult from a governance point of view and Cairn were seeking a cleaner approach," he said.

The spokesperson said McIntosh was not involved in the deliberations and an arms-length evaluation to determine the price was conducted by Hooke and MacDonald, which eliminated the need for negotiation between the connected parties.

He added that the transaction was "exceptional" and that Cairn directors did not own any other sites adjacent to properties owned by the company.

Cairn Homes told shareholders last week that the enlarged site will enable the company to deliver cost synergies by spreading fixed development costs across both sites and will increase expected returns for shareholders over and above the development of the original site.

The acquisition will be put to a vote at an extraordinary general meeting on October 12, as it involves a related party transaction under stock market rules.

According to its interim results presentation for investors, Cairn is pursuing a strategy of seeking to buy sites alongside property it already owns to enhance development options.

Cairn's seed portfolio of properties at its founding consisted of parcels owned by its founders, including McIntosh, who also owned many assets that were not part of the establishment of Cairn Homes plc, including his property in Stillorgan.

Cairn's Stillorgan site was included in Ulster Bank's Project Clear loan portfolio, which the developer bought for €503m together with private equity firm Lone Star.

