Byrne confirmed as Davy CEO

Davy has confirmed the permanent appointment of Bernard Byrne as group CEO with immediate effect.

He has been interim CEO since March last year when he tool the helm amid the massive internal shake up after the firm was rocked by the impact of a Central Bank fine and reprimand over a 2014 bond deal.

Before joining Davy in 2019 Bernard Byrne was the head of AIB. In his new role he’ll manage the planned sale of the stockbrokers to Bank of Ireland, which is expected to happen in the first half of this year.

On his appointment as interim CEO last year Bernard Byrne issued an apology to clients for the firm's role in what’s become known as the Davy bond deal scandal which had seen the firm fined €4.13m by the Central Bank, the exits of three of its most senior figures including previous CEO Brian McKiernan and ultimately the brokerage being put up for sale.