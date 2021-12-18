Businessman wins €7.6m tax-bill battle with Revenue after sale of company

An Irish businessman has won an appeal against the Revenue Commissioners that would have seen him hit with a €7.6m capital gains tax bill here following the sale of his company for a total of €29m in 2010.

The company was sold for an initial €21.1m, while an earn-out of €8m was later paid.

While the businessman was tax resident in Ireland and living here at the time of the sale, he held his shares in the business via a Maltese tax resident company incorporated in Cyprus.

The man’s legal team contended at the Tax Appeals Commission that the gain from the sale of those shares were not subject to chargeable gains in Ireland under current legislation in the Finance Act, and were only subject to tax in Malta.

The Revenue Commissioners insisted that it was the individual, rather than the company in Malta, that was being assessed for the capital gains tax.

The individual at the centre of the case – whose identity was not revealed – said that he had previously sold and exited other businesses and was by then independently wealthy.

He said he then intended to leave Ireland “to explore lifestyle options abroad”, and bought a property in the UK and one in the United States.

He gave evidence to the tribunal that he wished to pursue business opportunities through a European investment platform. As he was unsure where he would be located and the nature of his investments, he was advised that Cyprus would provide the commercial opportunities and advantages that he required from an investment platform.

However, he said he was then approached to become involved in an online business in Ireland by a second-generation owner of that enterprise.

He invested in the business in 2008.

After the company was sold in 2010, he said he agreed to remain with the business “as the transaction was very lucrative and beyond his expectation in terms of success”.

He eventually left Ireland and now lives in the UK with his wife and children.

The Revenue Commissioners unsuccessfully claimed at the Tax Appeals Commission that the arrangement the businessman entered into in 2008 with a Cyprus firm connected to the Irish company – which would eventually be sold in 2010 – was “if not wholly artificial”, then “dominated by the purpose of avoiding capital gains tax that would otherwise have arisen for the appellant in Ireland”.