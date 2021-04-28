Businessman whose bonds were sold to ‘Davy 16’ launches new legal action

The businessman whose original 2015 legal action against Davy Stockbrokers sparked the Central Bank probe that made damning findings against the firm has begun a fresh case against Davy and 16 of its former staff.

A filing listed on the High Court website and made on April 27th shows Patrick Kearney and his Kilmona Holdings have began an action against J&E Davy (Davy) and The O’Connell Partnership. Mr Kearney and Kilmona are represented by the Dublin office of US law firm Clarke Hill. No legal team is listed for Davy or the O’Connell Partnership and no court dates have been listed yet.

The O’Connell Partnership was the collective name for 16 Davy staff and who bought bonds from Patrick Kearney in the controversial 2014 sale brokered by the firm at the heart of the Davy scandal.

Mr Kearney settled his previous action, which had been taken only against Davy itself, in 2016. His original claim was that firm had been negligent in advising him to sell Anglo Irish Bank bonds for around €5.58m which were subsequently sold on for a higher price.

A report on The Currency website says the new action reflects information that has come to light since as a result of the Central Bank action.

The O’Connell partnership of 16 Davy staff including some of its most senior figures, such as former CEO Brian McKiernan, former deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin and former head of bonds Barry Nangle and former chief executive Tony Garry.

Davy says none of the 16 is a current employee of the firm.

In March this year the Central Bank fined Davy €4.13m and issued a severe reprimand over the bond dealing scandal. The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) subsequently sacked the firm as a primary dealer in government bonds, prompting a raft of resignations and ultimately the business to be put up for sale.