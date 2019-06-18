Businessman Fitzpatrick objects to development near his D4 'mega-home'

Businessman Seamus Fitzpatrick claims that new home plans on Shrewsbury Road in D4 will result in a significant reduction in the value of his property.

Glenveagh Homes is building seven luxury homes on the former Chester Beatty Library site on the country's most exclusive street.

Work has been continuing on the site for a year and the development adjacent to the Fitzpatrick home is nearing completion.

Glenveagh Homes has lodged plans for changes to the homes, where four are located close to the Fitzpatrick residence.

Co Cavan native Mr Fitzpatrick is managing partner and co-founder of the €4bn equity group, CapVest. He bought 18 Shrewsbury Rd in 2012 for €8m, and subsequently transformed the property into a mega-home.

Now, formal objection against the next-door plan has been lodged by Marston Planning Consultancy, acting as consultants for Mr Fitzpatrick.

They told Dublin City Council that the changes to the Glenveagh proposal "would have a material and significant reduction in the value of our client's property" as a result of the reduction in Mr Fitzpatrick's residential amenity.

The objection has requested Dublin City Council to refuse planning permission, as the proposal on the one-acre site "will be seriously injurious to the residential and visual amenities of the area".

"The development will be viewed as being visually dominant, obtrusive and overbearing when viewed from our client's property," it said.

Marston Planning Consultancy states that the negative impact on Mr Fitzpatrick's privacy and amenity as a result of overlooking and overbearing impact is entirely contrary to the zoning and overall objective of the site.

Putting the plan on hold, Dublin City Council has told Glenveagh that "it would appear that permission is being sought for some works that have already been carried out on the site".

This followed the planner finding "the nature and scale of the proposed development is not fully detailed in the description of development or adequately shown on the submitted plans".

As a result, the council has stated that retention permission should be sought for works already carried out.

The council also stated that submitted plans indicate that Glenveagh is proposing alterations that are not detailed in the statutory planning notice.

"Planning permission would be required for deviation from the permitted plans and the applicant is requested to clarify the nature and extent of the permission."

