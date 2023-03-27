Businesses have high ambitions but low drive on reducing carbon emissions

Few Irish businesses are getting into the detail of implementing changes to their business models

Companies globally are setting ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, but only 6pc are aggressively implementing measures to meet them.

Most companies (53pc) remain in the relatively early stages of ESG transformation, implementing basic measures like off-setting carbon emissions with CO2 certificates. These are some of the key findings from PwC’s global study “ESG Empowered Value Chains 2025”, which surveyed over 900 executives worldwide on the status of their ESG transformation.

The study highlights a general lack of urgency to embrace more advanced ESG efforts such as redesigning products or improving diversity and inclusion. Meanwhile, a small subset of ESG champions (6pc) is moving quickly to embed ESG measures across their entire value chains and ultimately make themselves, and their suppliers, more sustainable and competitive.

In Ireland, 26pc of Irish CEOs confirmed they had completed implementation of initiatives to reduce their company’s emissions and a further 51pc said that this was in progress. Over 30pc said they had made a net zero commitment with a further 37pc saying their company is working towards this commitment.

PwC also sees lots of companies in Ireland in the early stages of developing their ESG vision, objectives and strategies. However, few are getting into the detail of implementing actual changes to their business models.

While companies have started to set ESG goals, 42pc of companies surveyed cited high costs and insufficient budgets as the most significant challenge to achieving these targets. At the same time, companies are under greater scrutiny from consumers, employees, investors, and regulators to transform businesses to comply with a growing body of environmental and social standards.

The study also showed a major shift in thinking about how transforming operations to meet ESG standards can ultimately make companies more resilient and competitive.

For the champions in the survey this has meant investing heavily and forgoing short-term profits to transform companies to be sustainable long-term. For example, 92pc of champions have measures in place to manage resource efficiency as compared to 65pc of non champions.

Similarly, 81pc of champions have a circular business model compared to 45pc in non-champions.

ESG champions share similar traits. They are better at making plans, supporting them with concrete measures and following up on them. ESG champions have detailed short and long-term roadmaps, covering most of their value chains, as well as oversight on human rights risks, and robust, product specific standards.

More than 70pc of their products and services are in line with ESG objectives. They have ESG targets and KPIs tied to corporate targets and these are broken down into operational functions, and subject to regular monitoring.

Champions are more digitally advanced, with higher levels of data transparency and accessibility – 81pc of survey respondents say their ESG data is fully available and used for decision making, compared to just 13pc of other companies that say the same.

ESG champions are also more resilient when faced with ESG challenges. On average, champions are 25pc less likely to cite challenges holding back implementation such as cost, access to data and unclear business impact.

Champions are significantly less affected by issues of great concern to other companies such as insufficient top management support, a lack of ESG strategy and unclear responsibilities – for example, just 13pc of champions cited these challenges versus roughly a quarter of other companies. For champions, their main concern is inadequate access to data.

The research reveals an emerging gap between those that are acting quickly to broadly implement ESG standards and those that aren’t.

While some act quickly and implement ESG standards on a broad basis, those who merely agree on the minimum fall far behind. As champions focus on areas like advanced tracking and collaboration with suppliers, they improve their entire value chains, making it harder to compete for companies that haven’t taken these measures.

While the ESG transformation may affect the competitiveness of companies in the short term due to rising costs, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages in the long term.

These include more transparency in supply chains, lower energy costs, lower material costs, an innovative edge and, as a result, increased investor interest. It also has reputational and employee retention advantages. Companies that lag behind may soon not be able to catch up.

Mark McKeever is a director at PwC Advisory Consulting