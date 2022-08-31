Business loan growth hits 13 year high as firms borrow short-term

Credit card and overdraft balances grew by 32.7pc in the year to the end of July.

Growth in net lending to businesses has hit a 13 year high as firms continue to emerge from the Covid crisis, according to new data from the Central Bank.

Loan drawdowns by companies exceeded repayments by €1.9bn on an annual basis in July, the biggest jump in value since June 2019.

The 6.2pc year-on-year rate of growth that represents is the highest since 2009, when businesses were girding for a deep recession following the onset of the financial crisis.

Overdrafts and credit card balances are making the biggest contribution to borrowing, suggesting much of the lending is for short-term cashflow reasons.

However, medium-term net lending is accounting for an increasing proportion of the total increase, reaching levels not seen since before the pandemic.

Irish non-financial corporations took out €111m in loans in July, the lowest monthly amount since February, but aggregate new lending in the 12 months leading up to July was robust.

Net lending has been positive every month in 2022, a contrast to 2020 and 2021 when companies aggressively paid down debts at a faster rate than they borrowed new funds.

Outstanding loan balances to businesses are now at nearly €32.6bn, up from just under €30.7bn a year before.

Within that total, short-term lending of under one year grew by 32.7pc annually, up from just 2.4pc at the turn of the year, but still short of the 2022 peak of 38.8pc recorded in April.

Loans of between one and five years also grew strongly at 6.1pc but long-term borrowing was flat.

Despite their rapid growth this year, short-term loan balances are still not back to where they were before the Covid-19 lockdowns began.

Outstanding loans of under a year were at €6.9bn in March 2020, but stood at just €5.3bn at the end of July 2022 due to deleveraging through the pandemic.

Deposits from businesses decreased by €516m in July 2022. In contrast with the decline in July company deposits increased by €4.5bn over the preceding 12 months, representing an annual growth rate of 6.4pc.

This growth rate has remained positive since 2012, and boomed during the Covid crisis, though the rate of growth has declined from the recent high of 20.9pc recorded in November 2020.