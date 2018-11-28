Business delegates add €20m to the economy in October - Fáilte Ireland

Ireland welcomed 13,600 business delegates in October, generating an additional €20.8m in economic revenue, according to Fáilte Ireland.

Commenting on the latest travel figures from the Central Statistics Office, Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly said that business tourism "continues to be fundamental" in the country’s seasonal growth in tourism.

This is because conference delegates tend to arrive outside of the summer months.

Overall and trips to Ireland were up 7.1pc in the first ten months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, with total visits now at over 9.1 million for the year.

Irish residents' trips overseas during the same period increased by 4pc.

Looking specifically at October and the total number of trips to Ireland by overseas residents increased by 7.3pc to 933,500 - an overall increase of 63,200 compared to twelve months earlier.

Trips by residents of Britain increased by 0.1pc to 322,700, while trips by residents of European countries other than Britain increased by 5.4pc to 328,600 during October.

There was a big jump in trips by residents of US and Canada to Ireland during the month, which increased by 20.2pc to 228,900.

Meanwhile, the total number of overseas trips made by Irish residents during October increased 6.2pc to 716,300.

"We are coming to the end of what has been the best year ever for the Irish tourism industry," Mr Kelly said.

"This year the sector has again made another significant increase in its contribution to the Irish economy, and I’m delighted to see such stellar growth continuing into October."

He added that feedback from the industry is that October has been a "particularly strong month" in terms of performance.

