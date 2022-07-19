Business confidence in Ireland drops to lowest level since October 2020

Business confidence decreased sharply midway through the year as companies grapple with economic slowdown and rising prices.

The latest Accenture/S&P Global report also saw businesses surveyed predict a fall in profits for the first time on record. Companies look set to scale back on employment and investment plans as demand slows.

The net balance for business activity in Ireland fell sharply between February and June, dropping to 24pc from 55pc.

The downgrading of expectations was the second-strongest globally, behind only Germany. Downward revisions to growth forecasts were particularly evident in the manufacturing sector where business confidence was the lowest since the global financial crisis.

The business outlook is based on a survey of around 12,000 manufacturers and service providers across the world, including 600 in Ireland.

Inflationary pressure proved to be the area of most concern for companies, with some anticipating a recession. Securing materials and staff were also described as key threats to growth.

However, in Ireland, the employment net balance was at 24pc, which was among the highest sentiment recorded in Europe. This was despite plans to scale back new hires in the previous report published in February.

The outlook comes as LinkedIn data revealed that hiring for the first five months of the year was 27pc higher than the same period pre-pandemic in 2019.

Firms also said they were responding to rises in output prices by rising costs for customers.

“As we emerge from a turbulent two years, it is unsurprising to see the effects of global events reflecting in a more volatile business environment,” Accenture country managing director Alastair Blair said.

“The challenge for businesses now is to find ways to remain competitive through innovation, investment in technology and by having the best mix of skills, and investing in those skills, to deliver long term sustainable growth,” he added.