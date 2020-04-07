Business activity in Dublin falls to seven year low

Business activity in Dublin has fallen to a seven year low, as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

The first quarter Dublin purchases managers index (PMI), published by IHS Markit, fell to 49.9 from 53.7, signalling a stagnation in business output in the capital, as the outbreak of Covid-19 saw businesses grind to a halt at the end of the quarter.

Any PMI reading over 50 is deemed growth, while a reading below 50 is indicates a contraction in activity.

The manufacturing sector moved into outright decline during the three month period in Dublin.

Meanwhile, both the services and construction sector, which had stronger momentum in the first two months of the year, slowed but just managing to remain in expansionary territory for the quarter as a whole.

Both of these sectors are likely to suffer accelerated losses in output as social distancing policies continue.

Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit said: “Prior to the outbreak, companies in the capital had been enjoying solid increases in output, meaning that the data for Q1 have held up better than in the rest of Ireland.

The effects of the pandemic are clearly going to be felt all over the country though, with the economy suffering a deep contraction at present.”

Looking forwards, the coronavirus induced slowdown looks set to accelerate over the next three months, with new orders in Dublin decreasing for the first time since 2012 as customer demand seized up and staffing levels at companies fell at the end of March, according to the PMI.

The IHS Markit Dublin PMI is a survey of business activity in Dublin calculated using responses from around 200 businesses per month across the services, manufacturing and construction sectors.

Online Editors