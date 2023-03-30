Bumper margins show inflation didn’t put a dent into many big businesses

Cairn Homes' operating profit margin in 2020 was 9.3pc. It rose to 13.8pc in 2021 and hit 16.7pc last year. Photo: Bloomberg

Inflation means those who save for a rainy day get soaked. It is an old expression that describes how the real value or purchasing power of savings get reduced as the cost of living goes up.

Savers aren’t the only ones getting soaked in this inflation storm. Price increases for consumers and other businesses are part and parcel of what inflation means. But what if companies avail of the higher cost environment and the expectation by their customers that prices will rise, to push through hikes that are above what is needed to protect their profit?

Any company facing higher wages, input and energy costs, will seek to increase prices if they can in order to protect a certain level of profitability. Bigger businesses are better placed to secure even higher price increases if they can because of their position in the market.

This is becoming a more controversial topic in places like Australia and the UK. In Britain, the Unite trade union commissioned research and found the average profit margins of the top 350 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange increased from 5.7pc in the first half of 2019 to 10.7pc in the first half of 2022.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda made combined profits of £3.2bn (€3.6bn) in 2021, almost double pre-pandemic levels, Unite’s 170-page report shows. Global food manufacturers such as Nestlé have also increased profits and margins over the last 18 months.

The problem with such sweeping analysis is that it doesn’t take account of what might be going on inside these large corporations. Revenues and profits might grow because a supermarket chain has more stores or simply sells more food.

The real giveaway signs are where the volume of product the company sells actually falls, because of higher prices, but they still manage to increase profits anyway.

Here are some major Irish companies that have seen not only their revenues and profits grow in the last year, or since 2019, but their profit margins too.

1. Cairn Homes

One of the biggest house developers in the country, Cairn Homes has seen its revenues and profits rise on the back of a shortage of housing supply. Cairn’s operating profit margin in 2020 was 9.3pc. It rose to 13.8pc in 2021 and hit 16.7pc last year. Building at scale may well have helped this profitability growth. It returned €95m to shareholders in 2022 through share buybacks and dividends. It is conducting another €40m buyback this year.

2. Tesco

The British company doesn’t break out Irish profits, but for the UK and Ireland, it grew its revenues by £4.8bn between 2019 and 2022 with 19,000 fewer employees. Its operating margins in 2019 were 4.1pc and had risen to 4.6pc in 2022.

Irish banks have been bagging a couple of billion in additional interest payments. Photo: Julien Behal/PA

3. Irish banks

The three remaining Irish banks (AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB) have been capitalising on interest rate rises to grow their profitability. And that is what banks do. However, they have also been bagging a couple of billion in additional interest payments on the tens of billions of surplus euro the banks hold on deposit.

Customers with savings are scraping out as little as 0.49pc interest on their savings while the banks reap a much higher rate on their own deposits with the Central Bank. The Taoiseach commented on this recently and there is growing pressure to deliver more on savings accounts.

Irish banks did hold off passing on full ECB rate hikes to many mortgage holders in what appears to be a subsidy to borrowers at the expense of savers. This is likely to be rebalanced.

4. Dalata Hotel Group

Size matters when managing to push through price increases to customers without losing business. However, in the case of the hotel market, especially in Dublin, price hikes have been handed out by hotel companies big and small.

Dublin hotels in particular carried significant losses from the pandemic shutdowns, but they are making hay now. And none more so than Dalata.

Its latest accounts show a profit before tax in 2022 of €109m compared with €89m in 2019. But actual profit isn’t the issue here because they have increased the number of hotel beds they operate.

Revenue per room is a better metric here and in Dalata’s case this has gone up to €102.23 in 2022 from €93.43 in 2019 before the pandemic. The average room rate for a Dalata hotel in Ireland was €125 in 2022 compared with €98 in 2019.

However, the hotel chain faces higher costs from energy to staff and food. Its earnings margin increased last year to 42.6pc but this was actually lower than 2019 when it was 39.9pc. In Dublin, its margins grew in 2022 to 45.7pc but were lower than they were before the pandemic.

5. Glanbia

The Kilkenny-based food giant has pushed through some hefty price rises in its performance nutrition division, mainly in markets like the US. Comparing like-for-like sales and stripping out currency changes, volume sales of healthy snacks and supplements, fell by 2.1pc last year. Putting up prices by 16.7pc ensured its earnings rose by 10.5pc on fewer sales.

Its ingredients division earnings were up 13pc. But volume sales were down 3.5pc. Price increases of 16.1pc more than made up for lower volume sales.

Ryanair has continued to expand

6. Ryanair

The biggest airline in Europe had a torrid time during Covid and its chief executive Michael O’Leary warned about higher air fares due to fuel and wage cost increases. Nevertheless, Ryanair has continued to expand across the continent with its low-cost offering.

Its operating margin in 2019 was 12.7pc. In 2022 this had risen to 13.5pc. The airline said last November that average fares were 14pc higher than before the pandemic.

7. Smurfit Kappa

The packaging giant has benefited from price increases and the explosion in online shopping which is often delivered in its cardboard packaging.

In the three months to December 2022 its revenues were up 27pc and its Ebitda was up 38pc. Its earnings margin was 18.4pc at the end of last year compared with 18.2pc in 2019. Profits last year were up a staggering 42pc.

8. Origin Enterprises

The agronomy advice and crop inputs business, which also sells feed and fertiliser to farmers, saw revenues at its Ireland and UK business shoot up by almost €600m (53.9pc) last year. Operating profits in this, the largest part of its group, rocketed from €39.1m in 2021 to €94.5m last year.

Despite higher costs of its own, the group’s operating margins were well up. The volume of sales in the Irish and UK businesses actually fell by 7.3pc last year – but revenues went up, from €1bn to €1.6bn. A case of not wasting an inflation crisis.