Bulmers owner sees profits impacted by cost of living crunch

C&C Group expects an operating profit of between €84m and €88m for its current financial year but said the cost of living crisis had a “potential significant impact” on its outlook.

The drinks group said that it had noted the growing pressures on shoppers’ pockets in recent months. While C&C had generated revenue growth of around 20pc during the key festive season in December, trading was strongly impacted in the UK by rail network strikes.

C&C had hoped that an unrestricted Christmas trading period, as well as the FIFA World Cup at the end of last year, would fuel demand despite inflationary challenges.

In its half year results in October, the company also said that September sales were down 5pc compared to the same period in 2021 as consumers battled rising energy and food costs.

The operating profit estimate was below Goodbody analysts’ forecast for €96m but remains ahead of the group’s operating profit of €47.9m for its previous financial year.

Operating profit rose to €54.9m in the six months ended 31 August. This marked a rise of 254.2pc, while net revenue increased by 35.6pc to €903m.

C&C, which has manufacturing operations in Co. Tipperary and Glasgow, owns Bulmers, Magners and Tennent’s, as well as brands such as Five Lamps and Orchard Pig.

The group exports its Magners and Tennent’s brands to over 40 countries.

C&C’s current financial year is set to end on February 28.