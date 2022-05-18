Bulmers owner says minimum pricing boosts big brands

C&C’S deal to exit Admiral Taverns while retaining a contract to supply the UK pub chain constitutes is a “win-win” for the Irish drinks group, according to CEO David Forde.

The head of the maker of Bulmers cider, Tennant lager and Tipperary Water rejected a suggestion the exit five years after buying a 49pc stake in the pub chain was a misadventure for the group.

The sale to US investment firm Proprium Capital Partners has raised €65.8m which will help deleverage the business and C&C also negotiated a long-term agreement to supply its owned and agency brands to Admiral after the sale, Mr Forde said.

"That feels like a win-win,” he said.

The Admiral stake helped C&C build distribution but was effectively superseded once the company decided subsequently to buy drinks distributors Matthew Clark and Bibendum, he said.

“We now have the most powerful distribution platform in the UK and it was worth revisiting what role Admiral Taverns could play,” he said.

C&C saw net revenues rise 87.8pc to €1.4bn in the 12 months to end-February as pandemic restrictions lifted and minimum unit pricing was introduced. Sales were still below pre-pandemic levels, reflecting restrictions through much of last year.

While on-trade sales are now recovering, C&C warned of potential further price increases as costs spike, and said the rising cost of living could impact future consumer demand.

On the flip slide, Mr Forde said minimum unit pricing of alcohol, introduced in Ireland this year, puts supermarket own brand products at a disadvantage relative to branded drinks like C&C’s as the price gap between premium and generic drinks is narrowed.

For the full year 2022 C&C reported operating profit of €47.9m, compared to a €63.6m loss in 2021, with an operating margin of 3.3pc for the full year.

Revenues in the ‘on trade’ – bars, restaurants and cafes – rose 207.8pc, with 150 more days of trading compared to 2021.

‘Off-trade’ performance was down 3.4pc compared to 2021.

Basic earnings per share rose to 9.9 cents, compared to a 31.1 cent loss last year, while diluted earnings per share rose to 7.5 cents, compared to a 21.1 cent loss last year.

The company indicated plans to resume dividends.

Shares in C&C closed up 3.71pc in London at 212.6 pence each after the company’s results statement.