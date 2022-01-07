Bulmers-maker says December trading ‘significantly’ impacted by Covid restrictions

Bulmers-maker C&C has said trading conditions for December in its on-trade business were “significantly impacted” by the latest government restrictions across the UK and Ireland.

C&C’s operating profit for the second half of its financial year 2022 will be affected by the nature, extent and duration of government restrictions, according to a trading update from the group.

The drinks manufacturer and distributor will provide an updated operating profit range in its pre-close trading statement in March.

In October last year the company indicated that, assuming current trading conditions remained, financial year 2022 operating profit was expected to be in the range of €50m-€55m.

Trading in its third quarter was “modestly ahead” of the stated guidance on the back of positive consumer sentiment and the return of customers to on-trade hospitality.

In addition, the group benefited from the continued execution of its cost cutting programme to deliver €18m of savings in the financial year, an implementation of a price increase to manage inflation pressures, and “effective management” of the UK supply chain disruption.

However, since December 20 pubs and restaurants in Ireland must close by 8pm under new restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the pandemic. In Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland there are stricter rules on social distancing and the number of people who can meet up.

In the month of December, the key festive trading period, C&C said it traded directly with 81pc of pubs and restaurants versus the same period last year, delivering 64pc of the volume against an expectation of 90pc.

While December’s performance was consequently behind expectation, the group generated a “modest” profit for the month.

The company said it has a strong capital structure providing “more than adequate liquidity” to support its current and expected business needs, along with its “strong free cash flow generation and conversion characteristics.”

Meanwhile, C&C has postponed its capital markets day, which was due to take place on January 19, in order to prioritise the safety and well-being of all stakeholders, focus on its business operations, and support its customers.

It said it will reschedule the day at the earliest practicable date, when it can safely accommodate in-person attendance to meet with analysts and investors.