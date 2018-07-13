Bulmers maker completes refinancing of bank facilities

C&C Group, whose brands include Bulmers, Tennents and Tipperary mineral water, has completed the refinancing and enlargement of its bank facilities.

The new facilities will comprise a five year multi-currency revolving credit facility of €450m, and a three year term loan of €150m.

The margin, covenants and other material terms have been maintained in line with C&C’s existing revolving credit facility, according to a statement from the group.

In addition, C&C has increased the facility size of its existing debtor securitisation.

"This transaction secures increased facilities for the enlarged group with both the flexibility and scope to meet our long term corporate objectives," Jonathan Solesbury, C&C chief financial officer, said.

"Following the significant strategic developments we have made, it was pleasing to agree attractive terms on the new facilities both from our long standing banking partners and new lenders to the syndicate."

Earlier this month C&C announced that the recent good weather has helped Bulmers sales get back into growth after intense competition from Heineken exerted downward pressure.

C&C is currently going through something of a transition period after acquiring a large minority stake in UK pub chain Admiral Taverns, and then the UK-based drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark Bibendum.

Both deals should help the company increase its footprint in the UK market which is more important than Ireland for C&C's business. The Matthew Clark Bibendum business needs to be stabilised having been acquired on foot of the collapse of previous parent Conviviality.

The company has also been investing in a number of craft products including taking 100pc ownership of Dublin-based Five Lamps lager.

Online Editors