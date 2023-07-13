Bulmers maker C&C reports sales boost for its branded drinks business

Drinks group C&C reported a “encouraging performance” as it saw growth in the sales in its branded drinks.

In a trading update published before the group’s annual general meeting today, the company revealed that sales were up 10pc in the four months to the end of the June.

The group produces a range of drinks across the UK and Ireland.

Sales of core brands, including Tennent’s and Bulmers, rose by 9pc in the same period.

In May, C&C issued a profit warning after it incurred a one-off charge of €25m due to issues implementing a new system upgrade.

The group said service levels are now “steadily improving” as it looks to resolve the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation issues in the British distribution business.

Chief executive Patrick McMahon, who was appointed to the role in May, said there was more work to be done.

"The group’s performance is not at the level we planned, because of the ERP issues, and resolving them fully including the permanent restoration of OTIF (on time in full) metrics, remains our immediate objective and focus,” he said.

The group said it had a leverage multiple of 1.3x at the end of the its previous financial year, which is set to temporarily increase as a result of the system implementation challenges.

However, it is expected to remain within the target range of 1.5x to 2x in the current financial year, which comes to an end next February.

C&C has now proposed a dividend of 3.79 cents for its previous financial year, subject to shareholder approval at today’s AGM.

Operating profit for the year to the end of February this year rose to €84.1m, up 75.6pc compared to the previous financial year.

Net revenue increased by 18.4pc in the same period to €1.69bn. C&C attributed this growth to a 4.2pc boost in volumes, as well as price hikes of 14.2pc.

“Despite the challenges relating to the ERP system implementation, the performance of our brands, the strength of the group’s balance sheet and our robust cash generating capability have enabled us to recommend a dividend to our shareholders,” executive chair Ralph Findlay said.