Bulmers maker C&C latest to see profits boost

Bulmers maker C&C Group says it expects profits in the year to the end of February 2023 to have nearly doubled, the latest big corporation to have seen a spike in profitability during the peak of inflation.

The Irish stock market listed drinks group, which also makes Scottish beer Tennents now expects to recommence dividend payments to shareholders on the back of its improved balance sheet.

C&C is due to publish its financial results for 2023 in May but issued a trading update on Thursday, saying it now expects to report a full year operating profit of €84m

That is up from €48m in 2022 but less than many analysts had forecast due to factors including the impact of a wave of strikes in Britain over the winder and higher technology spending.

Net revenues of for 2023 are expected to be approximately €1.685bn, an increase of 18pc on the previous year even though the volume of sale is only expected to be up 4pc.

C&C’s said its net debt has been cut to to approximately €150m and a leverage multiple of 1.3x, compared with €271m and 3.4x at the end of its 2022 financial year.