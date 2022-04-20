Building materials giant CRH upbeat for 2022 despite inflation, Ukraine war

Building materials firm CRH has seen group sales rise 15pc in the first three months of the year, compared to 2021, despite ongoing Covid challenges and spillover from the war in Ukraine.

Sales were up 13pc on a like-for-like basis, Ireland’s largest company said in a trading update on Wednesday, with earnings and margin expected to be up on the same period in 2021.

Sales for CRH’s Americas materials business were 13pc ahead of the same period in 2021, despite bad weather.

Europe materials sales were 11pc ahead of 2021 in the first quarter, with strong demand and milder weather in most key markets, it said.

The building products division saw first quarter sales up 22pc on 2021 on the back of residential construction growth, particularly in North America.

Assuming normal weather and no economic “dislocations”, CRH said group sales, earnings and margin for the first half of the year are set to be up on 2021, on the back of positive demand in North America and demand for building products.

It said like-for-like earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in its Europe materials business should be ahead of last year “despite the challenges of significant energy cost volatility and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine”.

Goodbody analyst David O’Brien said it will likely upgrade its full-year earnings forecasts for the firm by 1-2pc on the back of the results, despite the first quarter being a seasonally quieter period.

"The continued delivery of our solutions strategy resulted in a good start to the year,” said CRH chief executive Albert Manifold.

"Although a number of challenges and uncertainties continue, our demand backdrop remains favourable and absent any major dislocations in the macroeconomic environment, we expect first-half sales, EBITDA and margin to be ahead of the prior year period."

The Group continued its share buyback programme in the first quarter, adding a further $0.3bn, which will bring the total for the first six months of this year to $0.6bn.

The Group has spent around $0.6bn on 11 acquisitions so far this year, buying Texan pipe supplier Rinker Materials and California-based paving and landscaping firm Calstone Company.

The group also completed around $30m of divestments and asset disposals, with $3.8bn of its building envelope divestment expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

CRH’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $5.35bn (€4.82bn) in 2021, up 16pc on 2020. On a like-for-like basis, EBITDA was 11pc ahead of 2020.

Group sales were 12pc ahead of 2020 at $31bn (€28bn), 8pc ahead on a like-for-like basis.

Profit after tax was well ahead of 2020 at $2.6bn (up $1.4bn) driven by a strong trading performance and the non-recurrence of non-cash impairment charges and one-off restructuring costs in the prior year.

It allowed the group to pay a full-year dividend per share of $0.121 (€0.11) up 5pc and continue its share buyback programme, with $0.9bn (€0.8bn) completed in 2021.