| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Building costs will not spike after this crisis, says Nowlan

Confident: Kevin Nowlan of Hibernia Reit believes sites may change to a shift system to help social distancing Expand

Close

Confident: Kevin Nowlan of Hibernia Reit believes sites may change to a shift system to help social distancing

Confident: Kevin Nowlan of Hibernia Reit believes sites may change to a shift system to help social distancing

Confident: Kevin Nowlan of Hibernia Reit believes sites may change to a shift system to help social distancing

Donal O'Donovan and Ellie Donnelly

Hibernia Reit, one of the country's biggest commercial property developers, has said building costs will not rise dramatically as a result of Covid-19.

Kevin Nowlan, the chief executive of stock market- listed landlord and developer Hibernia Reit, said yesterday that it was not budgeting any additional costs for the major project it has under way - a massive office redevelopment at Cumberland Place in Dublin.

"We're not expecting additional costs, beyond our contingency," he said.