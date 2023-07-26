Builders, restaurants and shops lead uptick in insolvencies this year

Business failures are back to pre-pandemic levels after three years of being artificially reduced by Covid-19 supports.

Figures from consultants Deloitte show a 30pc rise in insolvencies in the first six months of this year - with a total of 329 firms going bust - compared to the same period in 2022.

Insolvencies are accelerating this year, rising 30pc between the first and second quarters.

The 186 insolvencies registered between March and June was the highest number since the first quarter of 2019.

Deloitte predicts insolvencies will continue rising to the end of the year, reaching over 600 by December, which is still well below the levels seen after the 2008 financial crisis.

Construction, hospitality and retail firms have seen a significant uptick when compared with the first half of 2022, Deloitte said, partly due to spiralling costs.

Construction insolvencies more than doubled in the first half of this year, from 23 in January to June last year to 50 in the year to June this year, although the number is similar to 2019 levels.

The number of hospitality firms going bust almost tripled from 14 in the first half of 2022 to 41 so far this year. The majority were restaurants and other food service firms, Deloitte said.

Retail insolvencies came in at 29 in the first half of the year, up 53pc on the same period last year.

Fáilte Ireland’s May barometer highlighted the food & drink sector are expecting to experience the largest hit to profits this year of the hospitality sector due to rising operating costs.

Services firms recorded the largest overall number of insolvencies - almost 40pc of the total - with financial services accounting for a third of all insolvencies within that sector.

Real estate firms saw far fewer insolvencies this year than last year, recording just 13 so far in 2023, compared to 33 in the same period in 2022.

“Despite the economic impact of Covid-19 and the negative impacts of high inflation, soaring energy costs and rising interest rates, insolvencies remarkably are still only at 2019 levels, when the economy was in rude health and didn’t face the same economic headwinds,” said David Van Dessel, a partner in financial advisory at Deloitte.

“Although we have not yet seen a material fallout from the economic impact of Covid-19 or increased interest rates and inflation, it is evident from H1 2023 that we are moving towards pre-Covid insolvency levels, after a period of artificially low levels.

“However, it is worth noting that we remain far below the levels of 2012-2018 when the average annual insolvency level was over 1,000.”

Mr Van Dessel advises firms - including smaller firms - to take early action when in distress.

The Government’s Small Company Administrative Rescue Process (SCARP), introduced in 2021, has now seen a bigger uptake, the Deloitte data shows, with 17 appointments in the first six months of this year.

The process allows small companies to restructure on the back of a combination of creditor write-downs and new investment, and is billed as being cheaper and faster than a traditional examinership.