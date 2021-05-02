| 5.9°C Dublin

Builders and buyers holding their breath for a better view

A long-awaited relaxation of Covid-19 rules could create a house sales boom, writes Gabrielle Monaghan

Easing of Covid restrictions is key to builders and buyers moving forward in the property market Expand
The showhouse at Mayfield House in Chapelizod Expand
View of the Mayfield House development at the Anna Livia Bridge Expand
Kitchen view of the showhouse at Mayfield House in Chapelizod Expand
The home office and living area in the showhouse at Mayfield House in Chapelizod Expand
UCD's Orla Hegarty says if first-time buyers stop house-hunting it would favour investors and landlords instead Expand

Gabrielle Monaghan

The showhouse at Mayfield House in Chapelizod was almost ready for viewings in early January when the Government announced that all but essential construction sites must close. When residential building was allowed to reopen on April 12, painters returned to the showhouse to finish off their work and the plastic wrapping on the furniture ordered by the interior designer was removed.

Last Wednesday evening, when the Cabinet Covid Committee met to consider a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Stephanie Patterson, a director at Lisney tasked with selling the nine townhouses at Mayfield House, was counting on a decision that would allow the development’s showhouse to be physically viewed by prospective buyers. Since the start of the year, only online viewings have been allowed for new homes.

