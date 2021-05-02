Builders and buyers holding their breath for a better view

The showhouse at Mayfield House in Chapelizod was almost ready for viewings in early January when the Government announced that all but essential construction sites must close. When residential building was allowed to reopen on April 12, painters returned to the showhouse to finish off their work and the plastic wrapping on the furniture ordered by the interior designer was removed.

Last Wednesday evening, when the Cabinet Covid Committee met to consider a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Stephanie Patterson, a director at Lisney tasked with selling the nine townhouses at Mayfield House, was counting on a decision that would allow the development’s showhouse to be physically viewed by prospective buyers. Since the start of the year, only online viewings have been allowed for new homes.

“We’re waiting on the Government announcement tomorrow and we’ll make plans on the back of that,” she says.

Patterson isn’t the only one waiting on Mayfield House, where prices range from €580,000 and to €670,000: since Ashcroft Developments erected hoarding on the Liffey-side site last July announcing the impending development, Lisney has fielded more than 500 enquiries from house-hunters, most of whom are in their 30s and 40s.

Expand Close View of the Mayfield House development at the Anna Livia Bridge / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp View of the Mayfield House development at the Anna Livia Bridge

The Chapelizod site was among the 750 out of 1,500 construction sites deemed non-essential during a 13-week shutdown of residential construction. While a handful of other countries shuttered construction during the first wave of the pandemic, Ireland was the only one in Europe to do so both in 2020 and in 2021 as part of the battle against Covid-19. As builders reopen sites and strive to catch up on more than three months of lost output, a housing market already in crisis is facing an even greater supply shock, some experts say.

Read More

By March 1, the number of properties to buy on Daft.ie fell 34pc to a 15-year low of just under 12,000. This collapse is occurring at a time when demand from first-time buyers is surging at the fastest pace since the dying days of the Celtic Tiger. Last week, figures from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland showed the number of mortgages drawn down by first-time buyers in the first quarter rose to the highest level since 2007, when the property market was on the brink of implosion.

Expand Close The home office and living area in the showhouse at Mayfield House in Chapelizod / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The home office and living area in the showhouse at Mayfield House in Chapelizod

New properties – including self-builds – accounted for the smallest share of mortgages since 2016, and would-be vendors of second-hand homes have been reluctant to list their homes for sale because of the severity of restrictions on viewings and a reluctance to have people in their homes during a pandemic. Yet the pool of prospective buyers is expanding, with house-hunters untouched by the economic fallout of Covid restrictions accumulating savings by working from home and not spending money on commuting, childcare, entertainment or foreign holidays.

Rising demand coupled with a dearth of properties has led to sharp upward pressure on prices, according to a Daft report written by economist Ronan Lyons. In February, asking prices had risen 7.6pc over the previous year, marking the second quarter in a row with listed prices almost 8pc higher than a year previously. Indeed, the housing market across the western world has confounded expectations since the onset of the pandemic: in the year to January, house prices in the US rose by 11pc – the fastest pace in 15 years – while prices in New Zealand are up 22pc. In Ireland, Lyons expects supply to remain a key issue for the next 20 to 30 years.

David Browne, head of new homes at Savills’ Dublin office, says: “There is a little frenzy out there because there’s no stock for sale and prices are going up. Rising prices on second-hand stock also have an impact on new homes on the same road because they increase the benchmark price.

“Hopefully, in summer we will see much more stock on the market and people will catch their breath. But there is probably still going to be a supply issue with new homes and that’s not going to go away this year. When building sites were shut down, we could show houses virtually and even get you to sign a contract digitally, but we can’t build you the house.”

Despite buyers being restricted from setting foot inside a home unless they agreed to buy it, three-bed semis are reaching ‘sale agreed’ in many areas in just two weeks, the Irish Independent REA Average House Price Index found last month. The number of homes purchased in the first quarter jumped 12pc to 13,100 from the same three months in 2020, according to analysis of the Property Price Register carried out by Davy.

Demand has outstripped supply so much that economist David McWilliams has urged millennials to engage in a “buyers’ strike” for one to two years because the property market has hit what he dubs “peak dysfunction”, citing too many people panic-buying what little stock is available. However, if first-time buyers stopped house-hunting it would favour investors and landlords instead, says Orla Hegarty, assistant professor of architecture, planning and environmental policy at University College Dublin.

Expand Close UCD's Orla Hegarty says if first-time buyers stop house-hunting it would favour investors and landlords instead / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp UCD's Orla Hegarty says if first-time buyers stop house-hunting it would favour investors and landlords instead

The ESRI in March forecast that housing completions this year will tumble by 25pc to 15,000. Without the pandemic, 2021 would likely have seen 25,000 homes completed, the ESRI said. Even back in September, the institute described the risk to housing supply as “the biggest threat from the pandemic”, pointing to how disruptions due to Covid restrictions were already placing further pressure on delivery in the private sector after years of chronic supply shortages.

Despite the construction industry hiatus during the first national lockdown, there were 20,676 new dwelling completions for 2020, only 1.9pc down compared with the 21,087 completions of 2019, helped by the decision in October to allow work to continue on construction sites during the second nationwide lockdown. The Central Bank estimates that 34,000 new homes must be built every year for the next decade to meet demand, while ESRI has said 33,000 new units per year are needed. But the indicators suggest it will take longer for the country to reach those targets, with almost 5,000 fewer commencements in 2020 compared to 2019.

Lorcan Sirr, a housing lecturer at TU Dublin, believes about 16,000 units will be built this year and that it will be 2022 or 2023 before housing supply returns to 2019 levels. However, much of this supply is unlikely to be available to first-time buyers.

Sirr says: “We did really well last year to get to 20,676 given the lockdowns. But about a quarter of all the houses built every year are one-off houses and they are mostly in rural areas. About 18pc are picked up by the funds, which are hoovering up apartments. The State is responsible for another 25pc through the approved housing bodies, so they don’t come to the market either. So you’re left with 7,000 or 8,000 houses to buy.”

On top of that, there is a “high barrier to entry so large developers control the pace at which houses are built and it’s very hard for smaller developers to get into the sector”, says Hegarty. “How do we get new entrants and cooperatives and more approved housing bodies so we are not overly reliant on speculative developers looking to maximise prices?”

An EY report commissioned earlier this year by the CIF suggested that each week of lockdown would reduce output by 800 homes, a figure also cited by the Irish Home Builders Association. Tom Parlon, director general of the CIF, warned in mid-March that “ in the middle of the State’s worst housing crisis, the industry is precluded from building homes, with potentially 10,000 homes taken out of supply. This could extend the housing crisis for another three years”. However, Hegarty doubts that supply is falling by 800 homes a week, saying that the market’s output barely reached 400 units a week before the pandemic.

The shutdown of residential construction is also having an impact on builders themselves. The EY report found that some of these businesses could be forced to close because of poor cashflow and tighter margins. Even when sites were shut down, construction firms were incurring head office overheads and other costs. In addition, Parlon claims thousands of workers who were on the PUP are now considering emigrating in search of work, impeding the domestic sector’s ability to deliver housing.

Quantity surveying firms have warned that sites will still have to operate under the current Covid restrictions such as social distancing for the remainder of 2021 at a minimum, even with the vaccination programme. This could slow the rate at which homes are finished because it reduces the number of tradespeople who can work on any aspect of a project at any one time.

Upward pressure on costs is also coming from a shortage of construction materials, especially timber for new homes. In addition to the global surge in demand for timber, there has been a domestic shortage of supply sparked by delays in issuing forestry licences.

Alan Brunton, the director of Ashcroft which developed Mayfield House, says: “I would estimate that the private housing building sector, including Ashcroft, lost between six to eight months’ output in the past 12 months. It’s different for every company and site, as it depends on what stage of development a project was at when the lockdowns started. We have already experienced difficulty procuring machine drivers and some finishing tradespeople.

“Less reported, but as serious, is the growing problem of supply shortages in certain building materials, but mainly timber products. A substantial proportion of starter homes are built in timber frame, which is much quicker to build.”

Brunton said Ashcroft expects to complete between 35 and 40 housing units in 2021 – compared to a pre-Covid projection of 60 – “provided that the sector does not go back into lockdown and our supply chains can get back to somewhere approaching normal”.