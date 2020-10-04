| 7.8°C Dublin

Builder Keating seeks examinership

'Keating posted almost €70m turnover and pre-tax profit of €5.2m for 2018, its most recent set of accounts.' Stock photo: PA Expand

'Keating posted almost €70m turnover and pre-tax profit of €5.2m for 2018, its most recent set of accounts.' Stock photo: PA

Fearghal O'Connor

Irish specialist building firm Keating Construction has applied to the High Court to enter voluntary examinership, blaming Covid-19, Brexit and the current trading environment.

The Clare-headquartered firm, which also has offices in Parkwest in Dublin employs close to 200 people, has specialised in complex marine construction projects around Ireland and Britain, including the Dublin Port expansion.

Examinership was granted on an interim basis, to be confirmed at a hearing on October 12.