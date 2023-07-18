Budget surplus was near €2bn by the end of March

The overall budget surplus was almost €2bn in the first three months of this year, thanks to buoyant tax revenues.

General government revenue – including PRSI receipts, local authorities and other agencies – increased to €27.7bn in the first three months of this year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

The figure was €3.3bn ahead of the same period in 2022 and due largely to a surge in tax revenues compared with 2022.

Total spending was also up on last year, rising to €25.9bn between January and March, €1.1bn higher than the first quarter of 2022, due mainly to higher social contributions.

The resulting general government surplus was €1.8bn in the period.

It compares with a €0.4bn deficit in the same quarter in 2022.

General government debt was €223.6bn at end of March, which equates to 43.5pc of gross domestic product (GDP), the CSO said.

While that was down almost a point on the end of last year, it was due mainly to a surge in GDP, thanks to multinational activities.

The data put the Government on track to record an expected €10bn Exchequer surplus this year. The Exchequer surplus is a sub-set of the general government surplus.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath is still mulling the design and size of two new funds in which to bank excess corporation tax receipts.

He said last week that he would set up a counter-cyclical infrastructure investment fund and a longer term sovereign wealth fund to help pay for future pensions.

General government revenues, spending and surpluses exclude financial transactions and include items such as PRSI receipts, local government and semi-states such as Enterprise Ireland and RTÉ. The Exchequer accounts for around 75pc of general government revenue and expenditure, according to the CSO.

