Budget critic Seamus Coffey ends term at IFAC

Seamus Coffey will not seek another term as the head of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council after his tenure expired at the end of last year.

Mr Coffey who was an outspoken critic of repeated government overspending on healthcare and who highlighted the slow pace of budget consolidation under Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, chaired the council from 2017 until the end of 2019.

Mr Coffey, now in his early 40s, entered the public domain when he undertook the government’s review of corporation in the wake of the Apple EU court case.

Although the University of Cork Economics lecturer took a pragmatic view of some government spending, endorsing for example plans for Brexit, he was highly critical of repeated failures to control the budget and of the risk of frittering away a boom in corporation tax receipts.

In typically tough form, he addressed Minister Donohoe in the “Irish Independent” just days before he stepped down from the Fiscal Council.

“Periodic speeches from a minister for finance warning of the dangers of inappropriate fiscal policy are all well and good, but surely it's time we did something credible about it,” he wrote.

"We have had vague commitments for domestic fiscal targets from previous ministers and most of these have been forgotten," Mr Coffey added.

