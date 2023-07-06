Budget 2024 risks adding to price hikes and ‘undermines credibility’ – IFAC

The planned €6.4bn budget package risks pumping up prices and undermining government credibility, the State’s budget watchdog has warned.

In a 13-part Twitter thread on Thursday, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) said repeated revisions to spending plans harm the Government’s reputation and cause it to breach its 5pc spending rule for a third year running.

It estimates the budget “stimulus” will likely add up to a fifth of a percentage point to inflation and “risks making high prices more persistent as a result”.

“The plans come at a time when unemployment is at record lows, and inflation remains high. Capacity constraints are already apparent, with worker shortages evident in the economy,” IFAC said on Twitter.

“The Government’s revised plans exceed those set out three months ago, as well as breaching the spending rule.

“This repeats a pattern and undermines the credibility of the Government’s plans and the spending rule itself. This is a clear case of pro-cyclical fiscal policy.”

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said the extra spending would have a “very modest impact” on the overall level of inflation and was “justified” because of higher prices last year and this year.

But IFAC is getting increasingly worried about the Government’s increasing penchant for off-book (or non-core) measures, which it says should be counted as part of the day-to-day budget (or core spending).

For instance, money to be taken from “windfall” corporation tax receipts and used for new infrastructure projects out to 2026 - amounting to €2.25bn overall - should be counted as part of the €6.4bn core package, IFAC said.

That so-called “windfall capital investment” adds €250m to spending in 2024 alone.

“This additional spending is planned to be repeated and increased, so should clearly be counted as core spending,” IFAC said.

IFAC also fears there will be spending overruns in health, children and social protection this year.

And it said there was “little justification” for one-off measures beyond the €4bn announced this week - which fall outside the €6.4bn core package - to pay for Ukraine aid and potential post-Covid measures.

The Central Bank has issued repeated warnings about giveaway budgets in recent weeks, with governor Gabriel Makhlouf saying a €1,000 tax cut favoured by Fine Gael would be inflationary.

IFAC said the budget plans go well beyond the initial parameters the Department of Finance set in April, when it sent its draft budget plan to Brussels.

Then, the Government planned to increase core spending next year by €4.3bn. The Department of Finance’s summer economic statement puts that figure at €5.2bn.

The Government has also doubled the size of its tax package from €0.5bn in April to €1.1bn.

It means core spending is set to grow by 6.1pc, the Department of Finance estimates.

The Government’s own spending rule, introduced in 2021, limits core spending growth to 5pc.

IFAC says that including windfall investments, core spending will actually grow 6.4pc next year.

Ex-IFAC chair Sebastian Barnes stepped down last week and will be replaced as acting chair by Oxford economics professor Michael McMahon.