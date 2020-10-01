Budget 2021 is the last chance to tackle '€27m per day' hit to sector and protect 300,000 jobs, tourism chiefs warn

Tourism chiefs have warned the Government that Budget 2021 is their last chance to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic hit to the Irish tourism industry which is now costing €27m a day.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) stressed that such is the scale of the blow to the industry from the pandemic that 300,000 jobs are now in danger if budgetary intervention supports are not confirmed.

It came after Irish hotels warned the upsurge in Covid-19 cases has seen hotel bookings collapse to below 9pc for November while traffic at Irish airports dropped, at one point, by an alarming 95pc.

Aer Lingus and Ryanair both warned they could axe their winter hubs at Cork and Shannon Airports.

Both Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said they have serious concerns for Ireland's regional airports given the scale of the hit to the aviation sector from Covid-19.

Ireland West-Knock Airport said it faced seeing traffic drop to levels not seen since 2001.

Now, ITIC has written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin seeking VAT cuts, an enhanced employment wage subsidy scheme and a special 'Save & Spend' promotion for the tourism and hospitality sectors this winter.

The ITIC stance has been endorsed by Aer Lingus, DAA, Shannon Airport, Irish Ferries and Stena Line.

They stated that while public health must remain the priority “saving lives cannot be seen as mutually exclusive to saving livelihoods”.

ITIC pointed out that the current situation pertaining to international travel is akin to a closed sign above Ireland for inbound tourism and, if maintained, could result in up to 300,000 job losses.

“It need not be like this,” warned ITIC chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh.

“Some 75pc of Ireland’s tourism economy is made up of inbound visitation and is vital that we recommence international travel in a safe and sensible manner."

"The absence of international tourists has cost the Irish tourism industry €27m per day over the summer months.”

Travel industry officials want Ireland to rapidly adopt the EU 'traffic light' system to boost travel and the aviation sector.

"The European proposal centres around a traffic light system, based on Covid infection rates, and would allow for the free movement of people traveling from both green and orange coded areas with a testing regime to be considered for those countries coded red."

"The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) has confirmed their support of such a proposal."

“Tourism and hospitality businesses have been disproportionately hit by the pandemic and shut downs and Government must not let Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and biggest regional employer perish.”

Online Editors