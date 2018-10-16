BT staff aim to raise €150k as part of country-wide cancer charity shop takeover

BT Ireland employees will take part in a country-wide charity shop takeover in a bid to raise funds for cancer research.

More than 120 volunteers from the communications company will be stationed at 11 Irish Cancer Society charity shops on Thursday October 18.

Bray, Drogheda, Limerick, Camden St., Capel St., Dun Laoghaire, Kimmage, Phibsboro, Rathmines, Swords and Tallaght are the participating stores.

With an aim to attract as many customers as possible, high value items up for grabs include designer clothing, signed GAA jerseys, concert tickets and musical instruments.

Broadcaster and stylist Irene O' Brien officially launched the seventh annual BT Shop for Change challenge which she described as a "fun and hugely worthwhile event".

This year 40,000 people in Ireland will get a cancer diagnosis and the money raised through the event will provide crucial support services and fund lifesaving research, according to Oonagh O’Mahony, Retail Area Manager, Irish Cancer Society.

The Irish Cancer Society relies on donations to fund 98pc of its work and just €40 can help provide vital clinical equipment for a Night Nurse to care for a patient in their own home.

Meanwhile, €60 will fund the cost of a counselling session to help a person cope with a cancer diagnosis and it costs €306 to cover the cost of one night of vital Night Nursing, enabling a patient at end of life to be cared for in their own home.

"We all know someone in our lives affected by cancer and the work that the Irish Cancer Society does in helping these people and their families is invaluable," Shay Walsh, managing director, BT Ireland said.

"Over the past six years, we’ve raised more than €425,000 for the charity and this year, we’re aiming to raise in the region of €150,000. It’s going to be a lot of fun, so if you’re near any of the participating shops, be sure and pop in, you won’t be disappointed."

