Brown Thomas sale finalised as new owner takes over Selfridge Group

A sale of the Selfridges Group of luxury department stores including Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland has closed. The business has been sold by Canada’s billionaire Weston family for a reported £4bn to a combined bid from a Thai retailer and an Austrian property company.

The buyers, Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian real estate company Signa Group, already jointly own major department stores across Europe. The sale was announced back in December and had been in the works since the previous summer.

The new owners said the transaction has created one of the world’s leading luxury department store groups, with presence in eight countries in Europe.

The businesses being bought add Selfridges in the UK, Brown Thomas & Arnotts in Ireland, and De Bijenkorf in the Netherlands to a portfolio of 22 luxury department stores in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Denmark owned by Central alone or jointly owned with Signa.

Stefano Della Valle, CEO of Central and Signa’s luxury department store

group in Europe, will lead Selfridges Group under his expanded role.

The current managing director of Selfridges Group, Anne Pitcher, will remain in the leadership team until the end of the year