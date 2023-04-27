Brown Thomas Arnotts boss Donald McDonald bets big on physical retail – ‘We sell an experience here’
The high-end retailer’s managing director Donald McDonald warns that Dublin needs to clean up its act if the city centre is to be a magnet for locals and tourists
Caoimhe Gordon
On a sunny Thursday in spring I meet Brown Thomas Arnotts managing director Donald McDonald inspecting a small purple handbag on display in the centre of Brown Thomas’ flagship department store on Grafton Street in Dublin.