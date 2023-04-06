| 6.2°C Dublin

Brown Thomas Arnotts boss bets big on physical retail – ‘We sell an experience here’

The high-end retailer’s managing director Donald McDonald warns that Dublin needs to clean up its act if the city centre is to be a magnet for locals and tourists

Brown Thomas Arnotts managing director Donald McDonald says 'I&rsquo;m here six days a week'. Photo: Kieran Harnett Expand
Brown Thomas Arnotts managing director Donald McDonald says 'I’m here six days a week'. Photo: Kieran Harnett

Caoimhe Gordon

On a sunny Thursday in spring I meet Brown Thomas Arnotts managing director Donald McDonald inspecting a small purple handbag on display in the centre of Brown Thomas’ flagship department store on Grafton Street in Dublin.

There’s a steady stream of shoppers through the shop, some exiting with the retailer’s signature striped carrier bags.

