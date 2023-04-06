Brown Thomas Arnotts boss bets big on physical retail – ‘We sell an experience here’

On a sunny Thursday in spring I meet Brown Thomas Arnotts managing director Donald McDonald inspecting a small purple handbag on display in the centre of Brown Thomas’ flagship department store on Grafton Street in Dublin.

There’s a steady stream of shoppers through the shop, some exiting with the retailer’s signature striped carrier bags.

The death of bricks and mortar retail appears to have been greatly exaggerated.

“You come in and it’s not just about the bag you buy,” McDonald tells me, gesturing to the stand.

“We sell an experience here.”

They’re selling more of those experiences now than before the pandemic.

Combined profits at the combined Brown Thomas and Arnotts (BTA) department stores soared to €9m in the year to the end of January 2022 compared with a loss of €1.7m the prior year.

The business is now trading at about 30pc ahead of where it was pre-Covid, McDonald reports.

The shop floor remains the core of the business, he says.

“I’m here six days a week,” he laughs. “There’s nothing like being in the store.”

McDonald’s own relationship with retail began when he was 15. His working life started with Irish fashion chain A-Wear, owned by Brown Thomas at the time.

He later established a fashion wholesale business before joining Arnotts as its managing director during the time of its acquisition in 2015 by the Selfridges Group that already owned Brown Thomas.

“Then we devised the plan of how we bring Brown Thomas and Arnotts together and that’s what I’ve been devoting my life to for the last eight years,” he says.

His strategy was simple – one business, two brands.

“I basically had a Noah’s Ark. Two of everything, two marketing departments, two HR departments, two finance departments, two HR departments,” he recalls.

“We brought all of them together to be one.

“We are fully integrated at the back but very clearly two distinct retail propositions at the front.”

The group is now in expansion mode. Just over a year ago, Brown Thomas unveiled its new store in Dundrum Town Centre, which spans over 62,000 square feet, following a €12m investment.

The group also opened a second Planet Beauty location in Dublin city centre last November.

“We were probably one of the very few department store businesses in the world that opened a store straight after the pandemic and we’ve had massive success with Dundrum,” he says.

“With that, we’re going to look at other opportunities that would present themselves.”

Meanwhile the group’s long-time owners, the billionaire Weston family, have moved on and sold BTA along with the rest of Selfridges in a £4bn (€4.58bn) deal to Thai retailer Central Group and Austrian property company Signa Holding.

The deal was completed in August.

The new owners are on board with the Irish unit’s strategy, McDonald tells me.

“Our new owners understand the uniqueness of the business and the heritage of our brands.

“They’re looking at how much more we can do, how much more opportunity we can capitalise on and are hugely supportive of the plans we have in place for growing and expanding the business, both in terms of investment in our physical stores and investment in our digital and online business,” he adds.

McDonald says the business is now exploring opportunities within the current estate, which includes Brown Thomas’ regional locations in Limerick, Cork and Galway.

These stores also recorded a boost in sales and footfall in recent years, he says.

Investment over the pandemic was divided between the physical and digital experience as the business tried to mitigate the loss of store visits over lockdowns while still planning for the future reopening.

Overall, online sales are “200 to 300pc ahead” of where they were pre-pandemic even as the in-store recovered, he says.

“A lot of retailers just invested in digital,” he points out.

The rising cost of living, which has dominated headlines over the past year, has not dampened spending appetite among BTA’s mostly well-heeled customers, though inflation is biting in other ways.

“We have not seen the impact of a cost-of-living crisis,” he says.

“We have our own challenges around costs and operations of our business,” he adds.

“The cost price increases in the market, whether that’s electricity or gas or any of those utilities.”

His focus remains on keeping customers returning to store by enhancing BTA’s offerings and in-store service, as well as new opportunities in the form of live events, such as fashion shows, beauty master classes and small theatre productions.

Brown Thomas now offers clothing rental services at its Dundrum location, with plans to make garments available to rent via an online platform rather than just in the store.

“Rental has been a challenge,” McDonald admits. “We are learning the business model.”

A ‘pre-loved’ initiative also allows shoppers to bring unwanted handbags to the stores in exchange for a gift voucher of the value of the accessories.

These bags are then sold on by Brown Thomas and has been “hugely successful”.

“We’re unlocking the value of a previous purchase,” McDonald says.

First launched in Arnotts and Dundrum, it will now be rolled out in Cork and Limerick in the next three months.

There is also the possibility to repair or mend items bought from some designers, while the newly introduced Planet Beauty concept in the city centre and Dundrum is focused on “niche, playful and sustainable” brands popular with younger shoppers.

Renovations of the beauty hall in Grafton Street store are planned for this year, expanding the existing space and introducing new brands.

“Our vision for this business is to reinvent retail,” McDonald tells me.

“We’re discussing things that will be happening in our stores in 2024, 2025.

“I plan all the way up to 2027,” he says as we pass through one of the shop’s dedicated brand boutiques.

These dedicated spaces for designers, such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, follow years of discussions with the luxury brands themselves and shows the appetite of wealthy Irish consumers who in the past might have shopped abroad for high-end luxuries.

However, looking out on Grafton Street, McDonald describes Dublin as “a tale of two cities”.

With Arnotts on Henry Street and Brown Thomas on Grafton Street, he’s conscious the retail experience starts outside BTA’s doors where it is impossible to ignore the receding tide of other retailers, particularly in the mid-market, and obvious signs of the homelessness crisis.

“The south side and the north side are two different conversations,” he comments.

“I think we, as a city, have a lot to do, collectively – business, local government, city council – to make it a much better experience for tourists and for Dubliners to enjoy.

“It’s the hygiene, it’s the social issues,” he says. “I worry that if we don’t address things collectively, [Dublin] may not be the attractive proposition we think it is.

“People say to me particularly about Arnotts being ‘an oasis’ or this store (Grafton St) ‘being an oasis’.”

It might be meant as a compliment but it highlights the challenge of bringing people into town centres.

In Dublin, one upcoming change is the planned opening of Clery’s Quarter, with the former department store set to open to the public before the summer.

Luxury retailer Flannel will be an anchor tenant, and a new competitor for both Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

McDonald prefers to focus on the positives. The long-empty Clery’s building looks “amazing”, he says.

“They’re focusing their offering to a certain market. We’re always happy to see anything that would improve the city centre.”

He remains optimistic about retail, pointing at the surge of brands and new stores entering the market.

“We’re retailers, we’re shopkeepers,” he concludes.

“And we should have the humility to understand that we constantly need to improve.”