Iconic UK retailer Selfridges, the owner of Arnotts and Brown Thomas, has been put up for auction by the Weston family for £4bn (€4.7bn), according to reports in the British media.

The confirmation of a sale comes six weeks after it first emerged that the Westons, who have owned Selfridges for nearly two decades, had retained Credit Suisse to explore a potential exit from the luxury retailer.

The appointment of the Swiss investment bank was prompted by an unsolicited approach for the family’s European department store assets following the death of Galen Weston Sr, the 80 year old head of the family who acquired Selfridges in 2003.

Weston paid almost €700m at the time and in the years since expanded the business to include other department store chains Holt Renfrew in Canada and de Bijenkorf in the Netherlands.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts, two of Ireland’s iconic department stores, are understood to be included in the assets under discussion, alongside the four Selfridges stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester and the Dutch shops.

Founded in 1908 by Harry Gordon Selfridge, the retailer is best-known for the giant store on Oxford Street that has long been a mecca for fashion enthusiasts.

Pre-pandemic sales were strong, with 7pc growth to nearly £2bn in the year February 2020, but the last year and a half has been brutal for retailers as Covid-19 lockdowns and the growth of internet shopping has eroded their fragile market positions.

It is believed the next generation of Westons is less motivated to carry on under such challenging circumstances, which led to the decision to explore a sale.

The Weston family is formidable in the world of retailing and is split into two branches in Canada and the UK.

The Canadian wing controls Selfridges, while the UK side controls Associated British Foods Plc, the owner of Penneys.

