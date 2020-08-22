Brookfield Renewable puts former Bord Gáis wind farm assets on market

'Brookfield entered the market here when it bought Bord Gáis's wind farm assets.' Photo: Keith Arkins

Brookfield Renewable Partners is set to put up its Irish wind farm business up for sale, six years after buying the former Bord Gáis assets.

The Canadian investor has appointed KPMG and BNP Paribas to lead the sale, energy sector publisher SparkSpread reported.

Brookfield declined to comment.

Last year Brookfield refinanced its 361 MW of Irish onshore wind assets in a €325m debt deal.

Brookfield entered the market here when it bought Bord Gáis's wind farm assets as one of a trio of investors who acquired the former semi-state company when it was privatised in 2014 during a wider sale of State assets prompted by the EU/IMF Bailout.

The firm paid €700m for the wind assets it bought in 2014, a portfolio made up at the time of 321MW of operational assets, a further 100MW under construction and a development portfolio of potentially 300MW. Since then, some projects have been completed while some wind farms and wind farm stakes have been sold.

Sales included wind farms in Cork and Tipperary comprising 137 MW of operating capacity, sold in 2017 to Greencoat Renewables, which subsequently listed on the Irish Stock Exchange with investment from the Irish Strategic Infrastructure Fund and State-backed AIB.

Ironically, that brought former Bord Gáis assets back into taxpayer hands - albeit indirectly. Brookfield later reported that it had made a $9m (€7.3m) profit on that sale.

Last year, Brookfield refinanced a portfolio of 361 MW of onshore Irish wind assets with a €325m financing package in 2019. The financing consolidated Brookfield's three onshore wind portfolios into one consolidated financing portfolio. Financing is in place until 2032. That structure may simplify the sale process for the rest of Brookfield's onshore assets in Ireland.

Irish Independent