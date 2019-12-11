BRITISH pub group Wetherspoons is targeting cities including Dublin and Galway as part of a £200m (€238m) plan to open between 50 and 60 new outlets over the next four years.

British pub chain Wetherspoons plans 'between 50 and 60' more pubs here

The company, headed by founder and Brexiteer Tim Martin said the expansion plan was primarily focused on small and medium-sized towns, but will also include larger urban centres.

It expects the investment to result in the creation of 10,000 jobs. Edinburgh, London, Birmingham and Leeds are also being targeted for growth by the pub group.

Wetherspoons operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels across the UK and Ireland, with 44,000 staff.

