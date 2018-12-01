Business Irish

Saturday 1 December 2018

'Bringing back Christmas windows is just the beginning' - Clerys takes shoppers down memory lane with festive display

Katie May O Brien (5) peers through the newly revealed Christmas windows at Clerys Pic. Robbie Reynolds
The Clerys 2018 Christmas window display will take us on a trip down memory lane as the display documents Clerys Through the Ages Pic. Robbie Reynolds
Ryan Nugent

IT MAY have closed down controversially, but the new owners of Clerys are taking shoppers on a trip down memory lane with festive window displays.

The nostalgic artworks, which were unveiled yesterday, offer a glimpse into the long history of the famous department store.

A number of Christmas settings are included from down the decades, including the 1940s, 60s and 80s.

The new owners are understood to have made the gesture as a commitment to their regeneration of the building.

ICONIC

The iconic building was bought for €63m in October by a partnership between Dublin-based Oakmount and Core Capital, and pan-European real estate investment managers Europa Capital, which took over from Deirdre Foley’s Natrium consortium.

Derek McGrath, from Core Capital, said: “The redevelopment of Clerys is a fantastic project and we are excited about the future of the iconic property and its unique and historic location”.

“We look forward to restoring Clerys to its place as a landmark attraction in Dublin and we recognise and respect the history of the building over the past 165 years.

“Bringing back the Christmas windows is just the beginning,” he added.

