'Bringing back Christmas windows is just the beginning' - Clerys takes shoppers down memory lane with festive display
IT MAY have closed down controversially, but the new owners of Clerys are taking shoppers on a trip down memory lane with festive window displays.
The nostalgic artworks, which were unveiled yesterday, offer a glimpse into the long history of the famous department store.
A number of Christmas settings are included from down the decades, including the 1940s, 60s and 80s.
The new owners are understood to have made the gesture as a commitment to their regeneration of the building.
ICONIC
The iconic building was bought for €63m in October by a partnership between Dublin-based Oakmount and Core Capital, and pan-European real estate investment managers Europa Capital, which took over from Deirdre Foley’s Natrium consortium.
Derek McGrath, from Core Capital, said: “The redevelopment of Clerys is a fantastic project and we are excited about the future of the iconic property and its unique and historic location”.
“We look forward to restoring Clerys to its place as a landmark attraction in Dublin and we recognise and respect the history of the building over the past 165 years.
“Bringing back the Christmas windows is just the beginning,” he added.
Herald
Related Content
- Spot the bargain: Is it cheaper to shop across the border this Christmas?
- Children’s charities to receive money from X Factor winner’s single
- Barbara McCarthy: 'Best gift we can give a child for Christmas? Not spoiling them'
- How many of us really have a merry Christmas?
- It's going to be a legendary Christmas for the girl with a gift of writing songs for the stars
- The five top moments from this year's 'The Greatest Showman' Late Late Toy Show