Brewers call for cut in excise duty as beer sales fall for a second year

The prolonged closure of the hospitality sector in 2020 meant beer sales fell by over 17pc. Stock photo

Beer sales were down for a second year in 2021 as bar and restaurants closures affected the sector.

A report from Drinks Ireland, the Ibec group representing the sector, found beer production fell by 46pc between 2020 and 2021.

Brewers are calling for a cut in excise tax as they grapple with rising costs and recover from two years of Covid restrictions.

Beer sales from the hospitality sector rose to 46pc in 2021, still below pre-pandemic levels of around 60pc but up on 2020 level of 29pc.

Sales were down by 1.3pc and per capita consumption was down 2.3pc in the year.

Beer exports fell 3pc in value last year to €246m, with Britain and the US Ireland’s main export markets.

Stout made up lost ground as restrictions lifted last year, rising to 32.3pc of total beer consumed in Ireland, up from 25.3pc in 2020.

Lager, which is more popularly consumed at home, saw its market share fall last year by just over 8.3pc, while ale saw its market share rise by 1pc.

Non-alcoholic beer saw its market share rise from 1.1pc in 2020 to 1.5pc last year. Its market share was 0.4pc in 2017.

“Irish brewers are now working to return to growth, driven by strong innovation in the sector from established and emerging players,” said Peter Mosley, Managing Director of the Porterhouse Brewing Company and Chair of Drinks Ireland (Beer).

"We have seen some interesting trends in recent years like the growth of non-alcoholic beer, which we expect to continue.”

The annual Irish Beer Market Report showed overall alcohol consumption continues to decline in Ireland, with beer remaining Ireland’s most popular drink.

Brewers have called for a reduction in excise charges to help drive recovery in the sector as they grapple with rising costs.

It comes as the government prepares to extend the 9pc reduced VAT rate for the hospitality sector today.

“Following two of the most challenging years for the brewing sector and the ongoing issue of spiralling business costs, we are calling for an excise reduction in this year’s budget,” said Jonathan McDade, director of Drinks Ireland (Beer).

"This would enable more investment and innovation within the sector. It would also benefit hard pressed consumers, facing rising cost of living pressures.”