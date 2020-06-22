Brew job: Distiller post for Katherine Condon at Irish Distillers' Midleton site

Still in the game: Engineer Katherine Condon joined the Graduate Distillers Programme in 2014

Irish Distillers yesterday announced the appointment of Katherine Condon as distiller at Midleton Distillery. Ms Condon will report to newly appointed master distiller, Kevin O'Gorman, with responsibility for the production process from brewing to distillation.

Tasting all distillates daily, Ms Condon is to oversee the quality of all new pot and grain distillates produced at Midleton.

A chemical engineer, Ms Condon joined Irish Distillers in 2014 as part of the Graduate Distiller Programme. In her time with Irish Distillers, she has played a vital role in the production of many new innovations, including the Method and Madness range.

Ms Condon holds a degree in process and chemical engineering from University College Cork and a diploma in distilling from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling.

She was awarded "The Worshipful Company of Distillers Award" in 2018 and 2019 for outstanding achievement by the Institute.

"I am honoured to be appointed as distiller," said Ms Condon. "This role represents a time-honoured craft and it has been a privilege to learn about the art and science of distilling from icons of world whiskey like Brian Nation and Kevin O'Gorman. . I am incredibly excited about the future of Irish whiskey and the role I can play in it."

Irish Distillers makes a range of whiskeys, including Jameson - the world's best-selling Irish whiskey. It hit sales of 8 million cases in 2019.

