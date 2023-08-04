Brand loyalty plummets as Irish consumers seek cheaper options – survey

Around 23pc said that increased competition is leading them to opt for different brands. Photo: Getty Images

The majority of Irish consumers have revealed that they are now less loyal to brands compared with two years ago.

A survey of 1,000 Irish people by digital workflow company ServiceNow showed that 82pc are opting to search for a cheaper option rather than stick to the same brands.

Almost half said that needing a more affordable option is a reason for less brand loyalty, especially as a further 84pc of respondents highlighted that they are now spending more due to price increases in recent months.

The survey also illustrated that a number of Irish consumers are utilising the cost-of-living crisis to try new brands and services. Around 23pc said that increased competition is leading them to opt for different brands.

Irish customers are also interested in more personalised discounts as they look to reduce costs. Around 90pc rate this as important, while 81pc said they are interested in samples and trials from different brands before purchasing.

As costs rocket for consumers, the most important aspect of the employee experience is the salary.

Around 61pc reported that salary was most important factor in their working lives.

Irish consumers are also one of the most security conscious across the region, the survey reported.

Data security was deemed the most important factor when dealing with a company for 78pc of those surveyed.

This was more important than response times, the quality of service and the different contact options offered by a brand.

Over 55s were the most conscious about the security of their personal data, followed by those aged 35-54.

Despite the rise of artificial intelligence tools in recent months, Irish consumers preferred being connected directly to a customer service representative online.

Just 10pc of Irish consumers said they prefer chat bots, while 37pc said email was preferable.

“Brands shouldn’t, and can’t, consistently compete on price alone – this isn’t sustainable for business,” ServiceNow vice president of legal Mark Cockerill said.

“Instead, they need to look at what is most important for customers beyond price: good security hygiene and being able to provide agents that solve customer queries quickly,” he added.