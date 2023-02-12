| 6.7°C Dublin

BP-backed biofuel firm assesses Ireland for ‘major’ refinery site

UK-based GBF has launched a new biofuel terminal in Cork

GBF Limited, based in the UK, launched a biofuel terminal in Cork Harbour through its Irish subsidiary Green D Project Expand

Sean Pollock

A BP-backed biofuel supplier is evaluating the potential for a refinery for its fuel in Ireland following the launch of a significant terminal in Cork that will help it export around Europe.

GBF Limited, based in the UK, launched the biofuel terminal in Cork Harbour through its Irish subsidiary Green D Project. The hub is set to play a central role in the company’s international expansion, with it also hoping its “renewable fuels” can support Ireland’s climate plans.

