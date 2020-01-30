Botox maker's boss seeks wrinkle-free transition as AbbVie merger looms

From 2012 to 2016, this practice allowed more than two dozen US and UK companies - mostly pharma firms - to shift their tax residency to Ireland via lopsided mergers with smaller firms already resident here.

Saunders, previously the CEO of eye care firm Bausch & Lomb, was recruited to head New York-based Forest Laboratories in 2013, when his inversion odyssey began. While he was still settling in at Forest, rival US firm Actavis snapped up smaller Dublin-based Warner Chilcott and switched its tax base here.

Within months, newly inverted Actavis came knocking to acquire Forest too, bringing it under the Irish tax umbrella in 2014.

As the new Actavis CEO, Saunders set his sights on acquiring Allergan, the Southern California-based maker of the blockbuster anti-wrinkle treatment Botox.

Once that $70bn (€64bn) merger deal closed, those firms combined under his leadership into a newly Dublin-headquartered Allergan in 2015.

"Despite all the names on the companies - Forest became Actavis, Actavis became Allergan - I didn't change jobs," Saunders says with a hearty laugh.

He is speaking by telephone from his office in Madison, New Jersey, the "administrative headquarters" for Allergan, about an hour's drive west of Manhattan.

Barely weeks atop the enlarged Allergan, Saunders turned his attention to what would have been the biggest inversion deal in history: a proposed $160bn merger with the much larger New York-based pharma firm Pfizer.

That proved a deal too far for the US Treasury. In 2016, it closed the loophole that had permitted US corporations to shift their tax residency to Ireland via mergers.

"If that deal had closed, then the combined Pfizer-Allergan would have been, if not the top, then one of the top employers and investors in Ireland," he recalls.

"Of course, we were surprised, in that we were very careful and thoughtful about following all the rules and laws for that merger, and the Treasury came in at the last minute and changed the laws retroactively."

Now Saunders, 50, finds himself in his final weeks at the helm of Allergan. Its $63bn merger with Chicago-based AbbVie - itself a firm that tried but failed to relocate its tax base to Ireland - has just received European Union regulatory approval and is expected to close this quarter.

This time, the tax residency of the merged firms will return to US shores, most likely to the corporate-friendly state of Delaware.

But as he prepares to take a seat on the AbbVie board and mull a new full-time role elsewhere, Saunders says the thousands of jobs provided by Allergan and AbbVie here are secure and likely to keep growing - in no small part because of the double-digit annual growth of Botox sales.

AbbVie employs more than 700 people at two Dublin offices and three manufacturing facilities in Cork and Sligo.

Allergan employs around 2,000 in Dublin, Galway and most crucially in Westport, Co Mayo, the manufacturing site for the world's supply of Botox.

Allergan this week officially opened a second biologics facility at Westport for making Botox, and researching potential new products from its biological source, the lethal botulinum toxin. The facility involves a $160m (€145m) investment and more than 60 new jobs.

"Botox is our most valuable product. It's one of the most important and special products in the biopharmaceutical industry, and it will likely remain one of our most important products even in the combined AbbVie structure," Saunders says.

AbbVie announced this month that post-merger, it will create a subsidiary, Allergan Aesthetics, to develop and market Botox and the company's other products aimed at improving appearance.

This includes CoolSculpting, the fat-freezing technology gained in 2017 when Allergan acquired Zeltiq Aesthetics in a $2.4bn deal. The European manufacturing site for CoolSculpting opened that year in Galway.

The Allergan Aesthetics unit will be headquartered in the firm's historic base of Irvine, California, and be led by the senior vice president for Allergan's aesthetics business, Carrie Strom.

"The corporate name will become AbbVie and we will trade under the AbbVie stock symbol. That will be the surviving corporation. But they have announced - and I think it's a brilliant move - that they are going to keep the name Allergan for our medical aesthetics business," Saunders says.

"I'm absolutely certain that the name Allergan will stay connected to Westport and the medical aesthetics business around the world for the long term."

However, the use of Botox for cosmetic wrinkle-erasing purposes accounts for less than half of its global sales, which exceed $3.5bn annually. Its ability to paralyse nerves for weeks or months is used to ease the debilitating effects of many involuntary-movement disorders, stilling tremors and spasms. Development and marketing of Botox for therapeutic purposes will be folded into AbbVie.

Botox's newest FDA-approved use is to treat children suffering from spasticity in their arms and legs, including from cerebral palsy.

"When you see a kid with upper or lower limb spasticity and you see the profound impact that Botox can have on them, it really is a great reminder of the power of this medicine," Saunders says. "But also the importance of innovation."

The newly opened biologics facility in Westport includes greatly expanded R&D labs for Botox, exploring five potential new uses for the neurotoxin, including for treating heart arrhythmia and depression.

"We need to look for additional uses for Botox," he says. "As long as we continue to invest in innovation, Botox will be the crown jewel of Allergan and the combined AbbVie."

The deadly potential of botulinum toxin requires secret delivery by private plane to Ireland. The toxin, he says, is "inarguably one of the most highly regulated substances in the world".

Saunders says he expects Irvine and Westport to remain the sole two centres for Botox R&D, with Irvine supplying the bulk toxin refined in Westport.

"You couldn't do one without the other. They're essential cogs in the system. They don't work in isolation. Different pieces of the research and development are done and … work seamlessly between Westport and Irvine. They're linked at the hip essentially," he says.

While Botox over the past decade has faced rising competition from rival products - including Nestle's Dysport, Merz Pharma's Xeomin and Evolus's Jeuveau - Saunders says the exceptional difficulty of handling the toxin "makes it more difficult and expensive" and "certainly sets a higher bar for competitors to come in".

He says the R&D work intensifying in Westport will keep the Botox brand ahead of competitors by opening new markets, and inventing new treatments for new audiences.

While existing Botox is produced from the toxin's strain A, other strains offer different characteristics and potential effects - including what he describes as "a fast-acting, short-duration toxin under clinical development" based on strain E. Others could produce longer-lasting treatments than existing Botox or be of use "for convenience" in pre-filled syringes.

"They are novel new toxins, all in the botulinum toxin family," he says. "We have many new neurotoxins under development, and they will all highly likely be - if successful in clinical studies - produced at Westport."

He sees no obvious difficulties arising from Brexit. Allergan's exposure chiefly involves its UK office in Marlow, west of London, which handles EU product regulation and R&D involving international research teams.

He says the UK centre's staff "come from all across Europe", and "making sure that we, first and foremost, can keep our European colleagues gainfully employed in that spot is important".

Saunders says it is too soon to speculate on whether some UK roles might transfer to the eurozone.

But when asked whether Brexit makes the UK less attractive, he says: "It will make it harder to be a centre of excellence for Europe.

"You need a place where you can recruit and travel and work across common regulatory platforms, and common work and immigration requirements."

Saunders says he is feeling "mixed emotions" about Allergan's absorption into AbbVie.

"I'm incredibly excited for Allergan and for the people of Allergan. Their new home inside AbbVie will be a bright one. Their ability to invest in R&D is going to go to an incredible new level," he says.

"Much like when Actavis bought Allergan, we were able to invest behind our research and development and brands in a way that legacy Allergan couldn't.

"This is just the next iteration of taking the Allergan family to a stronger environment, a bigger environment."

"I'm excited for them. But I am sad about it. It's been an absolute honour to be the leader of Allergan," he continues, adding that his successor, AbbVie's Rick Gonzalez, is "an amazing CEO to take them to this next level".

Saunders says he has not seriously explored what his next full-time job might be: "I want to finish this strong, before I start thinking about what's next."

But he is clear about the biggest challenge. "The big frontier ahead for our industry is the brain, neurodegenerative diseases, and diseases of mental health," he says, noting that Allergan's newest FDA-approved drug, Vraylar, treats schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and manic episodes.

Alzheimer's disease is "going to become the leading disease in humans over the next several years", he says.

"There have been spectacular investments and spectacular failures in Alzheimer's (research).

"Our industry is working very hard at (solving) it, but we don't understand the biology of the disease yet.

"There's so much more to be understood about diseases of the brain - and that requires deep investment in R&D."

