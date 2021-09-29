Boston Scientific to create 70 jobs in Cork with €30m investment

Medtech company Boston Scientific is to invest €30m in its Cork facility to accelerate the development and manufacturing of minimally invasive medical technologies.

The technology in question is used to treat patients suffering from cancer and arterial diseases around the world.

The research, development, and innovation (RD&I) investment, which is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland, is expected to create more than 70 new quality, engineering and production jobs over the next three years.

“We are delighted to be adding new quality, engineering and production capabilities to our Cork facility and contributing further to the strong MedTech sector in the region,” said Sean Gayer, vice president operations at Boston Scientific, Cork.

The Boston Scientific site in Cork currently employs more than 1,200 people and makes medical devices for interventional oncology, coronary artery disease, digestive disorders and severe asthma.

The group, which first established its Irish footprint in 1994, is today the largest life sciences employer in Ireland, according to a statement from IDA Ireland.

It has a workforce of more than 6,000 people across three locations at Galway, Clonmel and Cork, exporting more than 12 million medical devices annually.

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “Boston Scientific has had a strong presence in the Cork business community for nearly 25 years.”

“As the company grows and expands into more therapeutic areas through internal RD&I and acquisitions its continued investment in ongoing operations and highly skilled local talent is encouraging.”