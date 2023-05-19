Boston Scientific to create 400 jobs as it invests €80m in Clonmel site

Boston Scientific Corporation has announced an €80m investment in its operations in Clonmel.

The funding will focus on the expansion of the company’s medical technology manufacturing, as well as its research and development capabilities, at the Co. Tipperary site.

Boston Scientific expects the investment to create more than 400 jobs in the coming years, with an increase in both office and manufacturing space planned at the Clonmel facility.

Employees based in Clonmel manufacture medical devices which support the treatment of conditions such as heart disease, neurological disorders, kidney stones and diseases of the pancreas, bile ducts and oesophagus..

Currently, the company’s Clonmel site also includes a Centre of Excellence for metal additives which are used in a range of electronic components for medical technology.

Hiring is currently underway for positions in the centre in areas such as production, engineering, quality, supply chain, as well as R&D functions.

“Our growth in the region has been possible thanks to our talented workforce here in Clonmel,” vice president of operations Conor Russell said.

“Our team has worked to build strong manufacturing and R&D capabilities and also a high-performing and inclusive culture that we are proud to continue to foster as an employer of choice.”

Boston Scientific employs around 6,500 people across its sites in Clonmel, Galway and Cork. The medical device company employs over 45,000 worldwide.

“Boston Scientific has been steadily growing its footprint in Ireland for the past quarter century,” added Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“Ireland is a global leader in the life sciences sector, and the decision by the company to invest again in Clonmel shows real confidence in the talent and infrastructure available.”